Mahindra Auto Sales Sep 2025 – SUV Records 56k (Highest Ever), Total Crosses 1 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has reported total auto sales of 1,00,298 units in September 2025, registering a 16% growth compared to the same month last year. This includes both domestic sales and exports.

Passenger Vehicles – Strong SUV Demand

Mahindra’s Utility Vehicle (UV) segment led the charge with 56,233 units sold in the domestic market, a growth of 10% YoY (Sep 2024: 51,062). This is the highest ever monthly domestic sales reported by Mahindra SUVs. Including exports, overall UV sales stood at 58,714 units. On a quarter basis, Mahindra sold 1,45,503 passenger vehicles in Q2 FY26, up 7% YoY over Q2 FY25 (1,35,962).

Commercial Vehicles & 3-Wheelers

In the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra reported 26,728 domestic sales, marking an 18% YoY growth. Breaking it down:

– LCVs under 2T: 3,386 units (down 2%)

– LCVs 2T–3.5T: 23,342 units (up 21%)

– 3-Wheelers (including electric): 13,017 units (up 30%)

For the year-to-date period (April–September 2025), Mahindra sold 53,578 3-wheelers, a 32% growth compared to last year. Exports contributed 4,320 units in September 2025, registering a 43% YoY growth (Sep 2024: 3,020). Year-to-date exports stood at 20,303 units, up 38%.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In September, we achieved SUV sales of 56,233 units, a growth of 10%, and total vehicle sales of 100,298 units, a 16% growth compared to the same month last year. Thanks to the impetus from GST 2.0 and the preceding weeks’ pent-up demand, we have seen robust growth in dealer reported customer retails during the first nine days of Navratri, with over 60% growth in the SUV segment and over 70% growth in the CV segment compared to the first nine days of Navratri last year. The surge in festive demand has placed significant constraints on availability of trailers. We are working to improve dispatches to our dealer network within the constraints.”

Key Takeaways

– Total Sales Sep 2025: 1,00,298 units (+16% YoY)

– SUV Sales Sep 2025: 56,233 units (+10% YoY, +43% MoM)

– Commercial Vehicle Sales: 26,728 units (+18% YoY)

– Exports: 4,320 units (+43% YoY)

– Q2 FY26 PV Sales: 1,45,503 units (+7% YoY)