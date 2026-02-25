Mahindra B07 Electric SUV Launch In 2027, Will Be Very Big Volume Driver – Says CEO

Mahindra has confirmed that its next born-electric SUV, codenamed B07, will be launched in calendar year 2027. The announcement was made by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector), during a recent earnings analyst call. The upcoming B07 is expected to be based on the BE.07 concept that was first showcased in August 2022, when Mahindra unveiled five Born Electric concepts — XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09.

Three Born EVs Already On Sale

Out of the five concepts revealed in 2022, Mahindra has already launched three production models. The BE.05 entered the market as BE6, while XUV.e8 debuted as XEV 9S and XUV.e9 as XEV 9e. BE6 and XEV 9e were the first to launch, with XEV 9S joining the lineup more recently. These models have delivered a strong start for Mahindra’s electric portfolio. In just 10 months, BE6 and XEV 9e have collectively crossed 41,000 units in sales. With the addition of XEV 9S, Mahindra is looking to further scale up its EV volumes.

During the earnings call, Rajesh Jejurikar confirmed that the next Born Electric SUV, codenamed B07, will arrive in calendar year 2027. He clarified that B07 is an internal codename and the production model will likely carry a different name. According to him, this SUV — which had previously been revealed in visual previews during Mahindra’s 2022 Born Electric showcase — is expected to be a ‘very big volume driver’ on top of the current three electric products. Mahindra’s EV scale-up plans for FY27 are therefore built around BE6, XEV 9e, XEV 9S and the upcoming B07.

B07 Likely Based On BE.07 Concept

The B07 is expected to be the production version of the BE.07 concept. Like the other Born Electric SUVs, it will be underpinned by Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO platform, which supports advanced battery packs, high-performance motors and next-generation software architecture.

Design patents previously surfaced show that the production-spec BE.07 stays largely true to the original concept. Compared to the sportier BE6, BE.07 adopts a more traditional SUV silhouette with a more upright stance and cleaner surfaces. It retains the distinctive C-shaped LED headlamps and tail-lamps, though with a slightly toned-down angular treatment.

Dimensionally, the concept measured around 4,565 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,660 mm in height, with a 2,775 mm wheelbase. This would position the B07 above BE6 and rivals such as Maruti eVitara, Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Sierra EV, but below the larger XEV 9e and XEV 9S in Mahindra’s lineup.

Tech-Focused Interior Expected

While interior details of the production model are yet to be revealed, the BE.07 concept previewed a highly futuristic cabin. A wide, triple-screen layout dominated the dashboard, complemented by a large panoramic sunroof and minimal physical buttons. Touch and haptic-based controls were central to the design philosophy. Given Mahindra’s current execution with BE6 and XEV models, the B07 is expected to offer advanced connectivity features, ADAS, large digital displays and over-the-air updates as part of its tech package.

Battery Pack & Performance Expectations

In terms of battery options, the upcoming B07 is likely to follow the same strategy as Mahindra’s existing Born Electric SUVs. It is expected to be offered with either a 59 kWh or a larger 79 kWh battery pack, depending on the variant. Real-world driving range is anticipated to exceed 500 km, making it competitive in the premium electric SUV space.

Performance figures are expected to be strong as well, with power output likely to be around 230 PS and torque close to 400 Nm. This should allow the B07 to deliver class-leading acceleration and performance, in line with Mahindra’s positioning of its Born Electric range as sporty, tech-forward and premium offerings.

Launch Timeline

With Mahindra confirming a 2027 launch timeline for B07, the model will play a crucial role in expanding the company’s Born Electric portfolio. As demand for premium electric SUVs continues to grow in India, B07 is likely to strengthen Mahindra’s presence in the mid-to-large EV SUV segment.