Mahindra B07 Electric SUV Spied Testing – Launch Planned For 2027

Mahindra’s upcoming born-electric SUV, codenamed B07, has now been spotted testing on public roads for the first time. The heavily camouflaged prototype suggests that development of the model is underway, ahead of its planned launch in calendar year 2027.

The B07 is expected to be the production version of the BE.07 concept, which was originally showcased in August 2022 alongside four other Born Electric concepts — XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. Since then, Mahindra has already introduced three production EVs based on those concepts.

Mahindra’s Born Electric Portfolio Expanding

Out of the five concepts revealed in 2022, Mahindra has already brought three models to market. The BE.05 debuted as BE6, while XUV.e9 launched as XEV 9e and XUV.e8 entered production as XEV 9S. These models have helped Mahindra establish a strong presence in the premium electric SUV space.

In fact, BE6 and XEV 9e have already crossed 41,000 units in sales within the first 10 months, giving Mahindra a solid foundation for its EV strategy. The upcoming B07 will be the fourth model in the Born Electric lineup and is expected to play an important role in further scaling the company’s EV volumes. Mahindra executives have previously indicated that the B07 could become a major volume driver for the brand once it enters production.

Design Likely Based On BE.07 Concept

Although the test mule is heavily camouflaged, the overall silhouette hints at a more conventional SUV design compared to the sportier BE6. This aligns with the styling approach of the original BE.07 concept, which featured a more upright stance and cleaner body surfaces.

Design patents seen earlier suggest that the production model will retain several signature elements from the concept, including distinctive C-shaped LED lighting signatures at the front and rear. However, some of the more aggressive design elements are likely to be toned down for production. Dimensionally, the BE.07 concept measured around 4,565 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,660 mm in height, with a 2,775 mm wheelbase.

Tech-Focused Interior Expected

While interior details of the test mule are not visible yet, the BE.07 concept previewed a highly futuristic cabin layout. The dashboard featured a wide triple-screen setup, complemented by minimal physical buttons and a panoramic sunroof.

Given the technology seen in Mahindra’s recently launched electric SUVs, the B07 is expected to offer large digital displays, advanced connectivity features, ADAS, and over-the-air software updates. The company is positioning its Born Electric vehicles as technology-focused and premium offerings, and the B07 will likely follow the same approach.

Battery Pack And Performance Expectations

The B07 is expected to share its INGLO platform with the other Born Electric SUVs. This platform supports high-capacity battery packs, powerful electric motors and next-generation software architecture. Battery options could include 59 kWh and 79 kWh packs, similar to the existing BE6 and XEV models.

Real-world driving range is expected to exceed 500 km, making it competitive in the premium electric SUV segment. Performance figures could be around 230 PS of power and approximately 400 Nm of torque, delivering strong acceleration and performance in line with Mahindra’s sporty EV positioning.

Launch Timeline

Mahindra has confirmed that the B07 will launch in 2027, although the final production name is expected to be different. With development now clearly underway, the B07 will become a key addition to Mahindra’s Born Electric lineup, helping the company strengthen its position in India’s rapidly growing electric SUV market.

