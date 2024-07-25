Mahindra BE.05 Base Variant, Production-spec Lighting, Alloy Wheels, Roof Carrier Spied

When compared to the flamboyant front fascia of top variants, Mahindra BE.05 base variant gets a unique and simpler fascia

With electric onslaught ambitions, Mahindra has curated a separate environment for its upcoming global EVs. These SUVs are based on INGLO born electric platform. The smallest and most popular and affordable vehicle from this platform will be BE.05. New spy shots reveal more details about this very vehicle. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra BE.05 Base Variant

Before getting on with the new attributes spotted with top-spec Mahindra BE.05, we have to talk about the recently spied base model and everything there is to know about it. After all, it is the most affordable variant of the most affordable INGLO platform based on Mahindra’s global electric vehicles.

For starters, production-spec lighting elements for Mahindra BE.05’s base variant seem to be finalised. Seeing it in new spy shots from automotive enthusiast Subhas Das, we were in for a surprise. We say this because the base variant of BE.05 gets a unique fascia when compared to the production-spec top-spec variant’s fascia.

Base variant misses out on the massive C-shaped LED DRLs and instead gets simplified horizontal LED DRLs. Below these DRLs are unique-to-base-model projector headlights in a large circular housing. Other notable elements include two vertical trims in the front that lend a unique look. Reminds me of a Jaguar I-Pace.

Base variant also gets steel wheels in a black shade. Addressing the elephant in the room, Mahindra BE.05 test mule had a massive roof carrier that looked absolutely wild. In a good way, of course. This roof carrier is likely to be for testing purposes only. But it blends with car’s design very well. I even liked the overall muted aesthetics of the base variant more than top variant of BE.05.

New attributes of top variant

Speaking of the top variant, spy shots from automotive enthusiast Gobinath Rajan show a new production-spec alloy wheel design. This is an aerodynamic wheel design with a five-element slotted pattern on it. We would reckon Mahindra will offer these alloys on top-spec variants while the previously spied alloys will be offered in mid-variants. Or vice versa.

It is to be noted that higher variants still get those massive C-shaped LED DRLs along with a sleek LED headlight setup just below the top-most DRL element. Mahindra seems to be implementing an air curtain in front bumper, as seen in these new spy shots. It looks like there is an air channel on the bonnet that is deflecting winds from the front over the car’s windscreen.

Interestingly, a fixed glass roof from BE.05 concept has been carried over to the production model. Sunroof fanatics who want to get out of the sunroof (for reasons best known to them), can look at XUV.e8 which was also spied beside the top-spec BE.05 test mules. There is a possibility of Mahindra showcasing BE.05 on August 15th alongside Thar Roxx.