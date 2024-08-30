Mahindra BE.05 Electric SUV Glass Roof Spied – Looks Huge

Upcoming Mahindra BE.05 has a sporty profile and will be equipped with a comprehensive range of advanced features

Even though Mahindra has several bestselling SUVs, there’s no dedicated offering in the compact SUV space. This gap will be filled soon with the upcoming BE.05 electric SUV. Test mules have been spotted frequently, revealing many details about the SUV.

Mahindra BE.05 glassroof spied

Snapped from a height, the spy shot reveals the sleek, modern design of BE.05. Aerodynamic properties are clearly evident, all across the curvy bonnet, heavily raked windshield and a coupe-like sloping roofline. Spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Viraj. The glass roof is huge and covers almost the entire length and width of the roof. It will probably be the largest in the segment at launch.

In the compact SUV segment, Tata Curvv EV and Citroen Basalt are the only two SUVs with a coupe profile. However, Basalt does not get any sunroof options. Considering that most people prefer sunroofs, the sub-segment of coupe-styled compact SUVs will witness a fight between BE.05 and Tata Curvv EV. Other rivals for BE.05 include MG ZS EV and upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

Flamboyant exterior profile

Most of the features seen with the BE.05 Concept have been carried forward in the production model. Mahindra BE.05 has sharp panelling all across and the eye-catching lighting setup seems like a premium aftermarket upgrade. The striking C-shaped LED DRLs are exactly the same as seen with the concept. The C-shaped lighting, with slight variations, will be seen with other INGLO based SUVs as well. It’s a signature feature present both at the front and rear as well.

Side profile exudes sophistication and refinement, with features such as large aero wheels, low profile tyres and flush door handles. Other highlights include C-pillar mounted rear door handles and all-four-disc brakes. The charging socket is located on the rear left quarter panel. BE.05 has a sporty rear, featuring a prominent tail gate and race-styled twin spoiler. All these features ensure a dominating road presence for BE.05.

Fully loaded

Mahindra BE.05 will have premium interiors and all the features that one would expect from a compact SUV. Test mules have revealed a hexagonal steering wheel with illuminated BE logo on the centre. The focus seems to be exclusively on the BE brand instead of the twin peaks logo seen with other Mahindra cars. BE.05 will be getting dual screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster. In comparison, the upcoming XUV.e8 (electric version of XUV700) will be getting three screens. The third screen will be for the front passenger.

Talking about BE.05, another key highlight is the clear separation between driver and passenger compartments. This enhances the overall cockpit experience, especially for the driver. BE.05 will have a long list of comfort and convenience features. Safety kit will include ADAS. In terms of performance, both single motor and dual motor configurations are likely. BE.05 is expected to have a 60-kWh battery pack and offer a range of around 500 km.