Mahindra BE.05 EV Interiors Spied – Electrifying Acceleration On Ghats (Video)

Among the five INGLO-based SUVs showcased, Mahindra BE.05 EV is likely to be the most popular owing to its expected size and pricing

Strategies for Mahindra’s electric vision have been unfolded in the past couple of years. The Indian auto giant is launching five new electric SUVs based on its born electric INGLO platform. Most affordable of these five is BE.05 which is poised to be the most flamboyant compact electric SUV in India or even the world.

Mahindra BE.05 Production Interiors Spied

For the first time ever, we got a sneak peek at the upcoming Mahindra BE.05’s interiors thanks to automotive enthusiast Amanjot Singh Dua. Mahindra is currently testing BE.05 along with XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 for varied altitudes, temperatures and terrains. So, test mules have been spotted in both deserts as Himalayan mountains.

While there have been innumerous sightings of BE.05’s exteriors, this is the first time production-spec interiors have been leaked. We can see a lot of similarities with Mahindra BE.05 concept showcased at M.A.D.E headquarters in UK. At the event, Mahindra promised most design highlights to be carried over to production model.

The company is staying true to its word. Overall layout of BE.05’s interiors looks very similar to its concept. A pronounced split with Bronze finish between driver and passenger lends a cockpit-like feel. Design elements like the twin-spoke hexagonal steering wheel along with a vertical bronze strip at the top and touch and toggle steering controls stay true to its concept.

In the centre console, dial from the concept is retained. It might control terrain modes or drive modes. There might be a yacht-like dedicated gear selector and electronic parking brake in this area too. We can also see three digital sliders that could be used to control volume or interior lighting brightness or sunshade or sunroof.

Car’s interiors were riddled with testing equipment, wires, hose pipes and whatnot. Another notable element we can grasp from BE.05’s interior is frameless IRVM that we saw with newly launched XUV 3XO and white leatherette upholstery with perforations that are likely to have ventilation function.

Altitude testing and overtaking in Leh Ladakh

BE.05 is currently under altitude testing too and has been spotted trundling along the highway between Leh and Kargil. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Lakshmi Prasad, we have a glimpse of Mahindra BE.05’s instant and electrifying acceleration as it overtook a truck in the twisties.

There is a good possibility of it being the higher-spec dual motor AWD variant. Battery capacity could be around 60 kWh+ and will feature a single-motor version as well. When launched, it will rival the likes of MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and its arch-rival is the upcoming coupe-styled Tata Curvv EV.

BE.05 is likely to be the volume generator (among INGLO-based EVs) for Mahindra owing to its sheer design and segment positioning. It is the smallest among all XUV.e and BE vehicles showcased and will appeal to masses. It has wild written all over its design and looks futuristic and aggressive with a massive road presence.