Mahindra BE.05 Interiors Spied Revealing New Features – 2025 Launch?

When compared to larger siblings like XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, Mahindra BE.05 gets the wildest design both on the inside and out

The frequency of Mahindra’s EV test mule sightings is increasing. Mahindra is testing them in full swing across India in varied terrains and climatic conditions. Recently, Mahindra BE.05 was spied testing alongside XUV700 EV Coupe (XUV.e9) was XUV700 EV (XUV.e8). These spy shots show the eSUV’s interiors. Lets take a look.

Mahindra BE.05 Interiors Spied

Among the five upcoming INGLO platform based electric vehicles showcased by Mahindra, BE.05 is probably the most enticing. It is the smallest of these five and is likely to be the most affordable. It will be the first vehicle to bear the BE tag and associated design DNA. While other two fall in XUV.e lineup.

Where design is concerned, BE.05 is the wildest, with a futuristic appeal. BE.07 and BE.09 carry a similar edgy design DNA. BE.05 is a compact-sized electric SUV that will establish itself as a premium offering when launched. Owing to its design and appearance, it will be positioned above XUV400.

The new spy shots reveal a glimpse of BE.05’s interior. We can see a quirky interior that will prove to be striking and futuristic when launched. For starters, there is not inside door handle like in a traditional car. Instead, Mahindra is giving pull tabs with interesting patterns. Coupled with what looks like a door open switch or lock switch beside this pull tab.

BE.05 gets a pronounced split on the inside lending a cockpit-like feel to driver. There seems to be a floating-style centre console too. Unlike XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, BE.05 gets two horizontal displays only. Other notable attributes are a hexagonal shape twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and a cavity for a HUD in the future.

Mahindra is using a fabric seat upholstery and the same can be seen in door panels as well. There is a probability that Mahindra is using recycled material and hence there is no leatherette. We can see a wireless charger and the front armrest seems to be sliding-type.

Unique fascia for base model

BE.05 has a sharp fascia with massive C-shaped LED DRLs with sleek LED headlights on the top model. Lower-tier BE.05 variants get a unique fascia with a sleek horizontal LED DRL with a circular projector headlight below, positioned in a larger housing. The grill design is slightly different from base model.

The bonnet seems to have an active air channel which seems to be deflecting air coming in from the front. There seem to be air channels near front wheel arches too. Mahindra BE.05 gets a coupe sloping roof line shape as well, but it is edgier than what is seen on XUV.e9. Aerodynamic alloy wheels and fixed glass roof are other notable highlights.

Powertrains-wise, Mahindra is likely to offer around 60 kWh of battery pack. We hope BE.05 gets dual motor AWD setup or at least RWD setup. Launch might happen in 2025.

