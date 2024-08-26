Mahindra BE.05 LED DRL In New Spy Shots – Their Smallest BEV SUV

While Mahindra BE.05 might appear small, but it will still rival MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV

Among the five born electric vehicles showcased by Mahindra a couple of years back, three of them have been testing rigorously. The ones launching first are XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05. Recent spy shots from automotive enthusiast Yuvaraj shows production-spec lighting of top-spec BE.05 variant, fully lit-up. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra BE.05 Production-Spec Lighting

On the verge of introducing a global electric vehicle portfolio, Mahindra has formulated two new born-electric lineups – XUV.e and BE. There will be more lineups like this in the future like Thar.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e. Thar.e Concept was showcased recently in a recent Mahindra event in South Africa.

Sticking with BE.05, there have been two versions of it spied with unique design attributes. These are highly likely to be base and top models with equipment installed according to their respective price brackets. The one spied recently with its production-spec lighting on display, is the top model with outlandish LED signatures.

As seen in the recent spy shots, Mahindra BE.05 gets large C-shaped LED DRLs at the front. These are so large that they cover almost all the vertical real estate of BE.05’s fascia. The design of BE.05 is flashy and futuristic and will feature an aerodynamic profile as well.

We can see a massive aero scoop in the bonnet which is likely to channel air efficiently. There are aerodynamic wheels too, which should reduce air drag. Side profile shows a stylish coupe-style roof line but with an edgy twist. This trend seems to be catching up in the Indian market.

From the rear, we can see a similar C-shaped LED signature around the tail lights which lends an aggressive appeal. Mahindra seems to be porting the twin roof spoiler design from concept to production as seen in these new spy shots.

What to expect?

On the inside, spy shots have confirmed that BE.05 will feature a similar interior layout as seen with its concept. There is a pronounced separation between the two front occupants, lending a cockpit-like feel to the driver. This ideology has never been implemented in a mainstream car in India. Ever! So, kudos to Mahindra.

BE.05 will get just two 10.2-inch screens (one for infotainment and other for instrumentation), unlike the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Not that we need a third screen, anyway. Many of the interior elements will be shared with other Mahindra cars.

Previous set of spy shots captured in front of a Maruti Suzuki Dzire suggests that BE.05 might be smaller than we expect it to be. More details will be revealed in the future. It will be positioned on the INGLO platform with around 60 kWh of battery. Launch might happen in 2025.