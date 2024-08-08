Mahindra BE.05 Spied Next To Dzire – Could Be A Sub-4m-SUV

Among Mahindra’s BE range of electric cars, the BE.05 will be the smallest in size and have the lowest pricing

Mahindra has revealed 5 new electric SUVs, based on the born-electric INGLO platform. These are broadly classified into XUV and BE range. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months.

Mahindra BE.05 spotted next to Dzire

Latest spy shots reveal interesting details about the size of BE.05. In its concept form, BE.05 was presented as a 4,370 mm long SUV. With that size, BE.05 is slotted into the compact SUV segment. But in this recent sighting, BE.05 can be seen alongside a Maruti Dzire sedan that is 3,995 mm in length. While BE.05 appears taller and has larger alloy wheels, the length seems to be almost the same as Dzire.

It’s difficult to arrive at a definitive conclusion, since images are known to trick the mind via optical illusion. A difference of 37 cm can be tough to identify, especially when the image has been taken from a distance. Camera angle can easily alter the perception of size. If one car is slightly angled or positioned in a way that affects visual comparison, it could skew the apparent size difference.

Dimensional details of the production-spec BE.05 are not available at this point of time. In other aspects such as design and styling and equipment list, Mahindra has closely matched the features seen with the concept model.

Top-spec variants of BE.05 have quirky C-shaped LED DRLs, sculpted body panelling, squared-off wheel arches and a coupe-like sloping roofline. The design at the rear also focuses on C-shaped light signatures.

Mahindra BE.05 interiors

With the cockpit space clearly segmented in the middle, BE.05 promises a distinct cabin experience for the driver and front passenger. Most of the features seen with the concept are available with the production version. Some of the key highlights include a hexagonal steering wheel and integrated infotainment and instrument screens. Fabric upholstery has been used, most likely made from recyclable materials.

Centre console has a circular dial that is likely for terrain modes or drive modes. A big gear selector and electronic parking brake will also be there on the centre console. Digital sliders will be available to control volume, brightness and sunroof. Test mules have confirmed the presence of ventilated seats. Bronze highlights have been used liberally all across the cockpit section.

Mahindra BE.05 – Specs, range

BE.05 is expected to get a battery pack of around 60 kWh capacity. While base variants will have RWD, top-spec variants could deliver a more exhilarating performance with an all-wheel drive setup. Mahindra had revealed that SUVs based on the INGLO platform will be able to achieve 0 to 100 km/h in just around 5-6 seconds. INGLO-based SUVs will also offer class-leading range. Top-variants of BE.05 could have a range of around 450 km. Enhanced aerodynamics and advanced regen system will help optimize range.