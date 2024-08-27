Mahindra BE.05 Top Model Interiors, Exteriors Spied – Detailed Walkaround Video

When launched, Mahindra BE.05 will directly take on the just-launched Tata Curvv EV coupe SUV and we can expect similar pricing as well

If there is one car brand in India that is known to radicalise new products, it has to be Mahindra. With a new global ambition, Mahindra is spawning a new born-electric range of vehicles. One of these vehicles is BE.05, which has been spied in a detailed walkaround video ahead of launch. Let’s take a look.

Mahindra BE.05 Top Model

Previous spy shots have already established that Mahindra BE.05 will get two distinct faces. One less premium, but more appealing, face for base model and then a striking fascia for top model with all the bells and whistles. Base model gets a circular LED projector headlight along with an eyebrow-like LED DRL above.

Higher-spec models, on the other hand, get a more pronounced fascia with massive C-shaped LED DRLs and a sleeker LED headlight setup. The new spy video by Automobile With Bruce shows the top-spec model in all its glory. In this detailed walkaround video, we can see this car’s exteriors and a bit of its interiors.

For starters, we have to get the size quotient out of the equation. Previous spy shots of BE.05 showed it alongside a Maruti Suzuki Dzire and it appeared to be a smaller sub 4m vehicle. Even the height looked like it was in line with Dzire. But in the new spy video, BE.05 appears to be taller than Hyundai Ioniq 5, charging beside it.

Speculations point out that Mahindra BE.05 could be a compact-sized SUV with around 4.3m to 4.4m in length. It has an exaggerated and edgy version of a coupe roofline, ending in a radical-looking twin spoiler. Overall silhouette is extremely edgy and wild, something which will attract a lot of eyeballs.

Notable exterior highlights include flush door handles at the front, C-pillar mounted door handles for rear, large aero wheels, low-profile tyres, all-four disc brakes, charging socket on rear left quarter panel, massive C-shaped LED DRLs and tail light signatures, Mahindra BE.05 has a lot of road presence too.

Interiors spied

The recent spy video also reveals a glimpse of the interiors. On the inside, Mahindra BE.05 packs a pronounced split between the two front occupants. This creates a sense of sportiness and lends a cockpit-like feel to drivers. Unlike the triple screens seen on XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, BE.05 only gets two screens.

We can see both those screens operational in the video. These screens seem to be running an EV-specific UI. There is a new steering wheel too, which gets a backlit BE logo. Future iterations of test mules might get a HUD as well. Powertrains-wise, up to 60 kWh battery pack, single or dual motor layouts and up to 500 km of claimed range can be expected. It will rival the just launched Tata Curvv EV.