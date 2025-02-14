Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Bookings Open Today – Full Details Here

While BE 6 will take on rivals like Tata Curvv EV, XEV 9e will go up against BYD Atto 3 and upcoming Tata Harrier EV

After dominating the mid-size ICE SUV segment, Mahindra now aims to replicate its success in the EV space. Leading the charge are the BE 6 and XEV 9e, the first two models from Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV portfolio. Bookings open today on 14th February 2025 and deliveries will roll out in phases depending on the variant.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Bookings Open!

In the first phase, Mahindra will start deliveries of the top-spec variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e. It is scheduled to commence in mid-March 2025. Ahead of that, Mahindra dispatched 1,837 units of BE 5 and XEV 9e to its dealers in January. Individual dispatch numbers for these models are not available at this point in time.

It has also been revealed that total production of BE 6 and XEV 9e was 2,281 units in January. These numbers are significant in view of the overall sales volumes in the electric car segment. In CY2024, total electric car sales were at 98,841 units, which is around 8,236 units per month. One also has to consider that the current dispatch numbers are only of the top-spec variants.

January dispatch at 1,837 units

When dispatches commence for base and mid variants, Mahindra’s EV sales numbers can register a significant increase. In the electric segment, Mahindra is currently ranked third. XUV400 was the only EV model on offer in CY2024. Total sales in the year were at 7,104 units. When BE 6 and XEV 9e start contributing, Mahindra will see a significant increase in market share.

Both BE 6 and XEV 9e share the same INGLO platform, battery pack options and electric motor. BE 6 has five variants – Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. XEV 9e has four variants – Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three.

Delivery Timeline

For Pack One variants of both models, the deliveries are scheduled to commence in August 2025. In case of the Pack Two variants, deliveries will commence from July 2025. Pack Three Select variants of both models will be available for delivery from June 2025. As mentioned earlier, deliveries for top-spec variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e will commence in mid-March 2025.

The top variants are equipped with a 79-kWh battery pack, whereas all other variants for both models have a 59-kWh battery pack. In case of the 59 kWh variants, the rear-mounted electric motor generates 231 hp and 380 Nm. For the 79 kWh variants, the numbers are higher at 286 hp and 380 Nm.

Both BE 6 and XEV 9e have best-in-class ARAI certified range. It’s 556 km (59 kWh) and 682 km (79 kWh) for BE 6. Mahindra XEV 9e has a range of 542 km (59 kWh) and 656 km (79 kWh). Regardless, Mahindra promises a real-world range of 500+ km in the city with AC on both BE 6 and XEV 9e.