Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Get Samsung Wallet Support For Digital Key

If you read the title and thought Mahindra Origin SUVs like BE 6 and XEV 9e already had digital key features, you’re not entirely wrong. Both BE 6 and XEV 9e supported digital key features with Mahindra’s proprietary Me4U app.

Now, Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e owners with a Samsung Galaxy device (smartphone and smartwatch) will be able to enjoy the Samsung Wallet integration with their eSUVs. Samsung and Mahindra have introduced this feature integrating these eSUV’s digital key with Samsung Galaxy devices using Samsung Wallet. Let’s take a closer look.

BE 6 and XEV 9e Samsung Wallet

Ecosystems are all the rage these days in tech bubble and Apple Inc leads the way with a robust and luscious walled garden. Challengers to Apple ecosystem include Samsung and Xiaomi. In India, Samsung ecosystem is probably the next best thing including their market share in smartphones, peripherals and even laptops.

Where automobiles are concerned, Samsung has bagged another notch in the belt as they have partnered with Mahindra Auto and announced Digital Key integration with Samsung smartphones and smartwatches with Samsung Wallet. This allows BE 6 and XEV 9e owners with a Samsung Wallet running on Galaxy devices.

How does it work?

An official rollout of Samsung Wallet Digital Car Key for BE 6 and XEV 9e will happen soon for all Samsung Galaxy users and a demonstration for the same happened recently. Users with Galaxy smartphone and smartwatch will soon be able to lock, unlock and start the car without the need of a physical key.

Previously, this features could only work with Mahindra’s proprietary Me4U app and will now work natively with Samsung Galaxy devices with Samsung Wallet. A digital key of said Mahindra eSUV will be saved on Samsung Wallet and it can even be shared to other Samsung users for a defined period.

Samsung Wallet has biometric authentication and in case of theft of said Galaxy device that contains a digital key of Mahindra BE 6 or XEV 9e, users can deactivate the key from Samsung Find service. This will remotely lock that Galaxy device which will prevent unauthorised access to said Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs.

Statement from Mahindra

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “Our Electric Origin SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6 have captivated our customers with their advanced technology and futuristic designs.

We are delighted to partner with Samsung to bring yet another first-in-class feature – Digital Car key via Samsung wallet, ensuring every journey is even more seamless and convenient. This latest innovation again exemplifies Mahindra’s commitment to delivering an exceptional ownership experience with premium, intelligent electric SUVs for India.”