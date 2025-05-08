Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Lower Variants Might Get Larger 79kWh Battery

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, is charging (pun intended) into the country’s electric vehicle segment. Recently launched BE 6 and XEV 9e have yielded excellent results for the brand, but they can always achieve more. That’s probably the reason why Mahindra is considering expanding variant lineup of BE 6 and XEV 9e.

These new variants will reportedly be based on lower trim levels of BE 6 and XEV 9e, but pack the larger 79 kWh battery pack that is currently only offered with the higher trim levels. That could change soon as the lower trims of BE 6 and XEV 9e might also get the option of the larger battery pack.

BE 6 and XEV 9e Variants

As things stand, Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e are offered in Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three trim levels. Deliveries of Pack Three have commenced, while bookings for all trim levels have been opened. Deliveries of Pack Three Select will start in June, Pack Two in July, Pack One Above and Pack One in August.

Since deliveries began in March 2025, Mahindra has sold 6,300+ units of BE 6 and XEV 9e. As revealed by the company, more than 75% of total bookings are for the top-spec Pack Three trim. This may be because buyers who are smitten by BE 6 and XEV 9e know that only Pack Three deliveries have commenced.

This lean in the bookings towards Pack Three could also be due to the fact that it is solely offered with the larger 79 kWh battery pack that promises up to 683 km or 500+ km in real world. A recent report reveals that customers have been asking for an extended range from larger 79 kWh battery pack in lower variants.

New variants incoming?

This shift in priority from features and creature comforts to driving range is really interesting. This might shift the perspectives for Mahindra which might consider launching a 79 kWh battery pack with lower trim levels to make a higher range accessible to a larger audience. This may also boost sales for the brand and position it as India’s best-selling EV brand, up from #3 position in April 2025.

Since Pack Two and Pack One variants are not on display, it is proving rather tough to convert footfall into the showroom into bookings. This could change once deliveries of said trims start or display units start to reach showrooms. Once launched, 79 kWh battery variants of Pack One and Pack Two might bring more volumes for the brand than Pack Three is currently bringing.

