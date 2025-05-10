Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Lower Variants Spied En Route Showrooms

Poised to be India’s highest-selling electric SUV brand, Mahindra Auto has launched BE 6 and XEV 9e in the country. These have already emerged as popular choices, offering people a taste of RWD fun along with a plethora of safety, features and eye-candy design. Mahindra is now the third highest-selling electric car maker in India.

However, Mahindra has only commenced the deliveries of the top-spec Pack Three trim. There could be a significant boost in sales and volume once the mid-spec and base-spec trims also start deliveries. Now, lower variants of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e have been spied en route showrooms ahead of deliveries. Let’s take a closer look.

Strategy to boost sales?

Mahindra has recently revealed that more than 75% of the bookings come from the top-spec Pack Three trims. Also, the footfall into the showrooms has not been able to convert into bookings concerning lower trims. That is because Pack Two and Pack One display units have not yet reached dealerships.

These recent developments might be the company’s measured strategy to line up display units of Pack Two variants in the showrooms as the deliveries are nearing. This will help boost bookings of lower trims and boost overall volume for Mahindra. The company is considering launching larger 79 kWh battery pack variants with lower trims as well.

BE 6 and XEV 9e Lower Variants

How does one identify a lower variant of BE 6 and XEV 9e? We ask this because Mahindra has kept the equipment list for lower trims quite generous. They get large wheels (18-inch with BE 6 and 19-inch with XEV 9e) with stylish wheel covers, premium finish on the cladding, LED lighting all around and the same dominating appearance as top-spec trims.

These recent spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Rahul Bhosale who spotted them at Pune-Nashik highway. They show lower trims of XEV 9e and BE 6. One main giveaway is the pixel-painted Black roof option, which is only limited to Pack Three and Pack Three Select trims. Pack Two, Pack One Above and base Pack One do not get this design element.

The XEV 9e and BE 6 units spied recently do not feature this Black roof option, which could only mean that they are from a trim level below Pack Three Select, in the hierarchy. These are highly likely to be Pack Two, deliveries to which, are set to start in July 2025, after the deliveries of Pack Three Select start in June 2025.