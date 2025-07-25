Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e – New Variants Homologated, Details

With the launch of BE 6 and XEV 9e, Mahindra has set a new precedent for electric vehicles in India to follow. These are easily the most exciting and futuristic electric vehicles to have ever launched in mainstream Indian car market.

Recently, Mahindra expanded the variant lineup of BE 6 and XEV 9e with Pack Two B79 variants, which outshined the competition with immense VFM quotient. Mahindra will further expand the variant lineup as suggested by recent homologation documents that have leaked on the internet. Let’s take a closer look.

BE 6 and XEV 9e 4 New Variants

After launching Pack Two B79 variants of BE 6 and XE 9e, Mahindra is applying a similar strategy to further expand the variant lineup. This time, Mahindra has turned its gaze towards Pack Three and Pack Three Select trim levels to carve out more variants with versatile battery options to have a wider reach than what was announced at launch.

Speaking of announcements at launch, BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two trim was strictly limited to a 59 kWh battery pack. This was changed recently based on customer feedback and Mahindra launched Pack Two with a larger 79 kWh battery pack. Now we can see new variants carved out of BE 6 and XEV 9e based on a similar strategy.

As per the leaked documents, Mahindra has created more variants of Pack Three and Pack Three Select trim levels of BE 6 and XEV 9e. At launch, Pack Three Select trim of BE 6 and XEV 9e was strictly limited to a 59 kWh battery and the top-spec Pack Three of BE 6 and XEV 9e only got a larger 79 kWh battery pack.

Where do they fit in?

Now, BE 6 and XEV 9e will soon get Pack Three Select B79 (79 kWh battery) and Pack Three B59 (59 kWh battery) variants. This means, Pack Three Select trim will get an option for a larger 79 kWh battery pack which promises a range of up to 656 km and Pack Three trim will get an option for a smaller 59 kWh battery pack.

These new variants will cater to buyers looking for more features than Pack Two B79 with a larger battery pack for range needs and buyers who don’t need all that range, but crave for all the bells and whistles BE 6 and XEV 9e offers. When launched, Pack Three Select B79 and Pack Three B59 variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e are likely to boost sales further.