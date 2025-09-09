Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Ready to Be Your Primary SUV

For years, electric vehicles in India have largely been seen as second cars – ideal for short commutes, but not trusted for long highway journeys or family road trips. Mahindra is out to change that perception with the upcoming BE 6 and XEV 9e, built on its advanced INGLO platform. These new-age SUVs promise the range, space, performance, and value to confidently replace petrol/diesel vehicles as your primary car.

No More Range Anxiety

With a certified range of up to 683 km (500+ km real-world range from 79 kWh and 400+ km real-world range from 59 kWh), these EVs can handle intercity drives with ease. Thanks to 175 kW DC fast charging, the battery can go from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes—less than the time it takes for a coffee break. Together, this makes long road trips practical and stress-free.

Everyday Practicality for Families

The flat-floor architecture of the INGLO platform, combined with a long wheelbase, offers more cabin space than comparable ICE SUVs. Add to that a usable frunk plus a large boot, and you get all the luggage room you need for holidays. Ride comfort is ensured by a 5-link independent rear suspension with frequency-selective dampers, tuned for Indian road conditions.

Performance Without Compromise

The BE 6 and XEV 9e are no compromise machines. With up to 282 bhp and 380 Nm torque, they sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds and can touch speeds of 200+ km/h. Unlike most front-wheel-drive ICE rivals, these EVs offer rear-wheel-drive dynamics, making every drive more engaging.

Smarter, Safer, Better Value

Inside, you get a triple-screen cockpit, a 16-speaker 1400W audio system, self-parking, and Level 2+ ADAS, putting these SUVs at the cutting edge of technology. Ownership costs are lower too, thanks to:

– EV subsidies & road tax exemptions (worth ~ Rs 3 lakh in many states)

– Up to Rs 1.5 lakh tax deduction on EV loan interest

– Lower running costs at just Rs 1.1/km (home charging) compared to ~ Rs 8.9/km for petrol/diesel SUVs

– Lower maintenance at Rs 0.4/km vs. Rs 0.8/km for ICE rivals

Over 5 years, the BE 6 offers an estimated Rs 12.63 lakh advantage and the XEV 9e up to Rs 13.47 lakh, making them more affordable long-term than ICE SUVs.

Why They Can Be Your Only Car

Whether it’s space, long-distance capability, daily convenience, or performance thrills, the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e check every box. Backed by massive cost savings, modern tech, and environmental benefits, these SUVs prove that EVs are no longer just city commuters—they are ready to be the primary SUV in your household.