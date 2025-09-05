Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Records 20,000 Sales in Just 5 Months

Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs – the BE 6 and XEV 9e – have raced past a major milestone, with over 20,000 units sold in just five months. Together, these eSUVs have already clocked an impressive 9.3 crore kilometres on Indian roads, underscoring the rapid adoption of electric mobility in the SUV space.

This achievement reflects not just numbers, but a shift in consumer confidence. With their bold design, powerful performance, and 500+ km of real-world driving range, the BE 6 and XEV 9e are being embraced as primary SUVs by Indian families, not just as secondary city commuters.

Changing Perceptions About EVs

Traditionally, EVs in India were considered suitable for short commutes but not trusted for long drives. The BE 6 and XEV 9e aim to change this perception. Built on Mahindra’s advanced INGLO platform, both SUVs combine long range, fast charging, and family-friendly practicality, giving buyers confidence to choose them as their main car.

The certified range extends up to 683 km, with real-world driving comfortably above 500 km. DC fast charging technology allows the battery to charge from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes, making long highway journeys practical and stress-free.

Everyday Family Practicality

The INGLO platform’s flat-floor architecture and long wheelbase ensure spacious interiors, complemented by a large boot and frunk for added practicality. A 5-link independent rear suspension with frequency-selective dampers has been tuned for Indian roads, enhancing ride comfort for families on daily commutes and road trips alike.

Performance and Driving Dynamics

Mahindra hasn’t compromised on performance either. Delivering up to 282 bhp and 380 Nm torque, these eSUVs can sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds, with a top speed of over 200 km/h. Rear-wheel-drive dynamics, uncommon in ICE SUVs in this segment, add to the engaging driving experience.

Tech and Value Proposition

The BE 6 and XEV 9e also stand out on technology and cost savings. Highlights include a triple-screen cockpit, a 16-speaker 1400W audio system, self-parking, and Level 2+ ADAS features. Lower running costs – Rs 1.1/km versus nearly Rs 9/km for petrol/diesel SUVs – and lower maintenance strengthen their value proposition.

Over five years, Mahindra estimates savings of Rs 12.63 lakh for BE 6 owners and Rs 13.47 lakh for XEV 9e owners compared to ICE SUVs. Buyers also benefit from state subsidies, tax deductions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on EV loans, and road tax exemptions in several states.

Leading India’s EV SUV Shift

With 20,000 units already sold, Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e are proving that Indian buyers are ready to embrace EVs as their first car, not just a second one. Spacious, practical, powerful, and cost-effective, they are redefining the SUV landscape and marking a turning point for EV adoption in India.