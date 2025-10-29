Mahindra BE 6 Base Pack One Variant Reach Showrooms – Features, Details

Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e have been two of the most anticipated and talked about vehicles ever launched in India. Deservingly so. They bear some of the most futuristic in-car features and equipment on sale in India today. But does the base Pack One trim offer similar value? Prices for BE 6 Pack One start from Rs 18.9 lakh (Ex-sh).

Recently, Mahindra BE 6 base Pack One variant have been reaching dealerships as part of the company’s phase-wise roll-out. The company has worked hard to offer a stellar experience right from the base Pack One trim level. A recent video on Youtube shows detailed walkaround of a BE 6 base Pack One. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra BE 6 Base Pack One Variant

At first glance, Mahindra BE 6 base Pack One trim level looks just as raunchy as top-spec Pack Three as overall silhouette and road presence is identical. Looking closely, one can see the wheel covers over 18-inch steel wheels, single-projector LED headlight, single-strip LED DRL, single-strip LED tail lights, dual rear parking sensors and the Pack One badges on front quarter panel. It still gets pop-out flush door handles, though.

Exterior features missing are illuminated front and rear logos, front parking sensors, auto-folding ORVMs, LED fog lights, a Glass roof and others. Some of these can be retrofitted including alloy wheels. On the inside, the main highlight elements that usually differentiate a base variant from a top-spec model, continue to be present in Pack One.

We’re talking about the dual 12.3-inch screens on dashboard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, same D-Cut steering wheel with steering-mounted controls, fighter-jet inspired centre console split, roof toggles and gear lever, keyless entry, push-button start, auto climate control, cooled centre armrest box, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, all four power windows, LED interior lighting, vanity mirrors and lights among other features are present.

Is Pack One enough?

Missing features in Mahindra BE 6 Pack One interiors include panoramic glass roof, sophisticated ambient lighting, soft-touch dashboard, 360-degree cameras, blindspot assist, HUD, ventilated seats, powered tailgate, semi-leatherette seats, powered front seats and other features. Where safety is concerned, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers along with 6 airbags are present, but there is no ADAS here.

Powering the Mahindra BE 6 base Pack One variant is a sole 59 kWh battery pack with a range of 557 km on a single charge. This battery sends juice to a single electric motor that drives the rear wheels with 228 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Even the base Pack One can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in around 7 seconds, which is not bad at all.



















