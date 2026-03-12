Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition 2nd Batch Sold Out – 999 Units In 7 Minutes

We first laid our eyes on BE 6 Batman Edition in Mumbai last year at the launch. Batman Edition was anticipated, but we were still surprised that Mahindra pulled off a partnership with Warner Bros for Batman fans across the country. The company only launched 300 units in August 2025 and was increased to 999 units as they got unprecedented demand.

We also saw the company launch limited units of Formula e Edition of BE 6 too. In March 2026, Mahindra re-introduced Batman Edition of BE 6 in a 2nd batch of 999 units over popular demand and they were sold out like hot cakes. Let’s take a closer look.

BE 6 Batman Edition 2nd Batch

Mahindra Auto announced the 2nd batch of BE 6 Batman Edition limited run electric SUV for March 2026. Bookings commenced and Batman enthusiasts across India pounced at the opportunity of owning an official Batman collab vehicle that sort of looks like a desi Batmobile too (in isolation). Within 7 minutes of bookings commencing, all 999 units were reserved.

This concludes the 2nd batch of BE 6 Batman Edition and demonstrates how much a smart and well-thought out collaboration between companies clicks with target audience. Where pricing is concerned, 2nd batch of Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition was priced at Rs 28.49 lakh (Ex-sh) and all 999 units were sold out in just 7 minutes.

It has to be noted that 2026 BE 6 Batman Edition costs Rs 70,000 more than it did in August 2025 as the 1st batch buyers got introductory prices. This Batman Edition special edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three trim and gets a bunch of extra goodies and a host of cosmetic updates inspired by Batman and his Batmobile.

Batman Edition exclusive attributes

Exclusive to Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, we get a Satin Black paint finish, Batman decals on the side, multiple Bat emblems finished in Gold shade, larger 20-inch alloy wheels, Gold finished brake callipers and suspension components. The combination of all these have worked and they look cohesive in person.

On the inside, there is an all-Black theme which is perfectly contrasted with Gold elements. We can see Gold on steering wheel, dashboard and co-driver divider, central console, Gold ambient lighting, a dedicated plaque on central console that says Batman Edition and its production number out off 999, large Bat emblem on glass roof like the Bat signal, Bat motif on seat upholstery and more.

Powering BE 6 Batman Edition is the same 79 kWh battery pack mated to a single electric motor rated at 286 bhp and 380 Nm driving rear wheels only, promising a range of up to 682 km on a single charge. Level-2 ADAS, 7 airbags, 6-speaker 1400W Harman Kardon audio system, dual 12.3-inch screens, and other features are notable too.