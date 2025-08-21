Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Gets Overwhelming Response – Production Increased

Mahindra has announced that it will expand the production of the recently unveiled BE 6 Batman Edition from the initial 300 units to 999 units, following strong demand from fans, collectors, and the wider community.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition

The BE 6 Batman Edition, created as a tribute to passion, individuality, and the enduring legacy of the Dark Knight, has struck a chord with enthusiasts across age groups, particularly children who connect with their superheroes. Mahindra says the extraordinary response reflects the emotional bond people share with the Batman legacy.

Booking and Pre-Booking Details

1. Pre-bookings (“Add your preference”) open August 21, 2025 at 5 PM, via the official website: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition. Customers can add the model to their cart, validate their phone number with an OTP, and complete KYC for a quicker booking process.

2. Bookings officially begin August 23, 2025 at 11 AM, with a booking amount of Rs 21,000. Customers who have pre-registered can directly confirm their order at this stage.

3. Deliveries will start on September 20, 2025, coinciding with International Batman Day.

Special Badges and Personalization

Mahindra has also introduced a personalization option for buyers. After booking confirmation, each customer can select their preferred badge number (001–999). Unlike earlier limited editions, these badge numbers will be non-exclusive, ensuring that all buyers get the number of their choice.

According to Mahindra, this approach ensures that the BE 6 Batman Edition is not just about exclusivity, but also about celebrating individuality and connection. The company hinted that similar limited-edition models could be introduced in 2026 as part of this strategy.

The BE 6 Batman Edition: A Collector’s Dream

Built on the BE 6 Pack Three platform, the Batman Edition features a 79 kWh blade battery, delivering up to 282 hp (228 kW) and 380 Nm of torque, with an ARAI-certified range of up to 682 km. The design stands out with a satin black finish, gloss-black body elements, gold-accented suspension springs and brake calipers, and Batman emblems strategically placed across the body.

The interior continues the theme with dual-tone black and gold upholstery, ambient lighting inspired by the Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman sounds and animations on the infotainment system, and a collectible numbered badge. The original edition was priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom) — less than Rs 90,000 premium over the standard variant.