Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Is Back – Bookings Open March 10, Price Rs 28.49 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Returns – Bookings Reopen After Fan Demand

Just weeks after a fan petition called on Mahindra to relaunch the BE 6 Batman Edition, the company has confirmed that the limited-edition electric SUV will indeed return. The special model had originally sold out its entire allocation of 999 units in just 135 seconds, leaving many enthusiasts disappointed.

Following strong interest across social media and requests from fans who missed the original booking window, Mahindra has now decided to reopen bookings for the BE 6 Batman Edition for a limited time. The electric SUV, developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is priced at Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the top-end Pack Three variant equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack.

Bookings And Delivery Timeline

Mahindra will begin accepting customer interest through an ‘Add Your Preference’ window starting 6 March 2026 on the brand’s official website. Actual bookings will open on 10 March 2026 at 11 AM, remaining open for just one day. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from 10 April 2026. Mahindra has also confirmed that existing BE 6 Batman Edition owners who refer new buyers will receive priority delivery, a move aimed at acknowledging early customers of the special edition. ?

Batman-Inspired Exterior Design

The BE 6 Batman Edition draws design inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, integrating several themed styling elements across the exterior and interior. These elements aim to give the SUV a distinctive, collector-focused identity while maintaining the core design of the BE 6 electric SUV. Exterior highlights include:

– Custom Satin Black paint finish

– Batman decals on the front doors

– 20-inch alloy wheels

– Alchemy Gold-painted suspension and brake callipers

– ‘BE 6 × The Dark Knight’ limited-edition rear badging

– Bat emblem placement on hub caps, quarter panels, rear bumper and glass surfaces

– Infinity Roof featuring the Bat emblem

– Projected Batman logo carpet lamps

Interior With Themed Detailing

Inside, the Batman Edition gets several bespoke touches designed around the Dark Knight theme. Mahindra has also introduced custom Batman-inspired exterior engine sounds, adding another thematic element to the electric SUV. Interior highlights include:

– Brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque on the dashboard

– Charcoal leather dashboard with gold halo accents around the driver cockpit

– Suede and leather upholstery with gold accent stitching

– Bat emblem embossed on seats, boost button and interior labels

– Gold-accented steering wheel and control elements

– Custom Batman-themed welcome animation on the infotainment display

– Race-inspired door straps with Batman branding

Collector Appeal

The BE 6 Batman Edition has generated significant interest since its debut, becoming one of the few globally available production vehicles inspired by the iconic DC superhero. With the original allocation selling out quickly, Mahindra says the reintroduction aims to give fans another opportunity to own the themed electric SUV.