Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launch Price 27.79 Lakh – 300 Units Only

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra Auto, has leapfrogged into India’s EV space with widely accepted and popular BE 6 and XEV 9e. Both these Electric Origin SUVs have captivated India’s SUV buyers with raunchy design, innovative technology, exceptional performance and unbeatable overall desirability.

Especially with BE 6 with its sportscar-like cabin and aesthetics. Now, Mahindra is increasing the already exceptional desirability of BE 6 with a new Batman Edition in collaboration with DC Comics and Warner Bros which combines stealthy all-Black exterior and Batmobile-like all-Black interiors. Let’s take a closer look at the stealthiest version of BE 6 yet and probably the most sensational launch of 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition

Where pricing is concerned, Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition costs Rs 27.79 lakh (Ex-sh). Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three trim level. Mahindra is offering BE 6 Batman Edition only with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. Bookings start 23rd August 2025 and deliveries are slated for 20th September 2025. Only 300 units will ever be made.

On the outside, we get a custom Satin Black colourway with custom Batman decals. Then, we get elements like R20 alloy wheels with Batman motif, Alchemy Gold brake callipers and suspension components, LED projector headlights with cornering function, full-width and full-height LED DRL signature, flush pop-out style door handles, rear full-width connected LED tail light signature, funky spoiler and everything standard model comes equipped with.

We can see Batman motif on front fenders where Mahindra would usually apply trim level decals and then the Batman motif is also on the panoramic glass roof ambient lighting, which looks absolutely marvelous. Even the welcome lights have Batman motif.

Get into the Batmobile!

On the inside, there is an all-Black theme going on, which is a lot more stealthier than it already was. All the headline features seen on the standard BE 6 make their way over here as well. We have the same dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard, one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation. On the centre console, there is a plaque saying the production number of Batman Edition which looks truly unique.

Jet Fighter-like toggles on the roof, thruster-like gear selector, a floating center console that physically separates driver and passenger, illuminated key slot, dual D-Cut steering wheel, a large HUD, powered seats, ventilated front seats with memory function for driver, 1400W 16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, expansive ambient lighting, BYOD, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents and other features are carried over.

Specific to Batman Edition is Alchemy Gold elements on the dashboard along with custom Batman animation on infotainment and instrumentation screens. Seat upholstery gets a Charcoal colour.

Powering the BE 6 Batman Edition is the same 79 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 683 km of range on a full charge and a promised range of 500+ km on a single charge in real world conditions with AC on. With the new BE 6 Batman Edition, Mahindra is raising the bar in the highly competitive electric SUV segment. With innovative variants, Mahindra is staying ahead of the curve in an attempt to keep the competition in check.