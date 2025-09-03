Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Spotted On Mumbai Roads Before Delivery Starts

Deliveries of Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition will commence from 20th September, which is also celebrated as the International Batman Day

Mahindra’s born-electric INGLO platform has spawned impressive products such as the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Building on the growing popularity, Mahindra had recently introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition. It is the world’s first commercially available Batman-inspired SUV. Ahead of commencement of deliveries, BE 6 Batman Edition has been spotted in Mumbai. Let’s check out the details.

BE 6 Batman Edition Spotted

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is fully sold out. Mahindra started with 300 units and later increased to 999 units based on heavy demand. Even then, all units were booked in just 135 seconds. Mahindra has stated that more such special editions of other SUVs could be launched in the future. Deliveries start on September 20th and ahead of that a BE 6 Batman Edition can be seen trundling down Mumbai roads in HAVOC VLOGS’ video.

It will be even more exciting to watch the BE 6 Batman Edition gliding through deserted streets in the dead of night. As the matte-black bodywork blends with the surrounding darkness, the SUV’s sharp lighting elements will ensure a powerful presence. The large 20-inch alloy wheels further bring the experience closer to that of the Batmobile.

Streaks of light in the environment will highlight special features such as the gold-painted suspension and brake callipers. Inspired by the Dark Knight Trilogy, the BE 6 Batman Edition also has the Bat emblem on the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows and rear windshield. The SUV has an Infinity Roof with The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem. Another key highlight is Carpet lamps with The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem logo projection.

Exclusive Batman theme

Mahindra BE 6 has a race-inspired and gamified cockpit, which transforms into something more exciting with the special enhancements of the Batman Edition. There’s liberal use of golden accents such as the brushed gold halo around the driver cockpit and the brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque on the dashboard with numbering. Similar golden treatment can also be seen on the steering wheel, in-touch controller, electronic parking brake and custom key fob.

Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem logo can be seen on the Boost button, seat headrests, interior labels and seat stitching. There’s pinstripe graphic and Batman branding across the passenger dashboard panel. Also, race car inspired open straps with Batman Edition branding. Other highlights include charcoal leather instrument panel and suede and leather upholstery with gold sepia accent stitching.

Performance

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three trim. It utilizes a 79-kWh battery pack, offering a certified range of 683 km (MIDC P1 + P2). The electric motor generates 210 kW / 285 PS and 380 Nm of torque. The SUV has an advanced regen system with 4 levels, which helps optimize range. BE 6 Pack Three can achieve full charge in 8 hours when using an 11.2 kW AC charger. With a DC 180 kW 400A charger input, 20% to 80% can be achieved in just 20 minutes.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is undeniably cool, but what about practicality? Seeing that Batmobile-esque ride in your driveway every day might start to feel like you’re stuck in a never-ending Batman marathon. Even the Caped Crusader himself only rolls out the Batmobile for the big chase scenes, not for grabbing coffee or dropping off dry cleaning.

While heavy traffic can slow down even the fastest cars, BE 6 does reveal its agile character whenever there’s room to manoeuvre. The SUV is quick to change lanes (when available) and race ahead at a fast pace. With the Satin Black colour of BE 6 Batman Edition, the agile manoeuvres seem a lot more pronounced and engrossing. Quite similar to the way the Batmobile is depicted in Batman movies.

Can BE 6 Batman Edition owners handle the daily dose of Dark Knight drama without craving a break from all that brooding intensity? Only time will tell if they’ll stay forever enamoured or start dreaming of a less… bat-tastic commute.