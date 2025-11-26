Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launch Price Rs 23.69 L – World’s First Formula E-Themed SUV

Mahindra has officially launched the world’s first Formula E–themed special edition SUV — the BE 6 Formula E Edition — marking a landmark moment for India’s growing motorsport culture. Priced at Rs 23.69 lakh for the FE2 variant and Rs 24.49 lakh for the FE3 variant (ex-showroom), the BE 6 Formula E Edition becomes the first road car to directly draw styling and inspiration from India’s only factory Formula E team: Mahindra Racing.

India’s First Formula E-Themed SUV

Formula racing viewership in India has exploded in the last few years. From cafe screenings and college motorsport clubs to home audiences tuning in for every race weekend, motorsport has become a cultural movement. Mahindra, India’s first and only Formula E team, has played an important role in this rising enthusiasm, finishing 4th globally in Season 11 and entering Season 12 with the all-new M12Electro race car.

The BE 6 Formula E Edition brings this motorsport legacy to the road, giving Indian fans their first-ever chance to own a road-going SUV that celebrates their passion for electric racing.

Exterior – Built to Look Like a Road-Ready Electric Race Machine

Mahindra has given the BE 6 Formula E Edition a dramatic visual overhaul. Every surface has been enhanced to reflect the aggression, attitude, and aerodynamic focus seen in Mahindra’s Formula E race car. Key exterior highlights include:

• Signature Formula E inspired front bumper

• Circular projector headlamps with gloss black bezel

• Firestorm Orange motorsport accents

• Exclusive colour choices: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, Stealth Black

• Dark-tinted R20 alloy wheels with a unique wheel finish

• Firestorm Orange brake calipers

• Rear lip and roof spoilers for added aerodynamic flair

• Formula E badging & decals on the fixed glass roof, bumpers, and fenders

• Night Trail carpet lamps with performance-themed illumination

• 12-stripe signature graphics on roof and bonnet

• Liquid metal finish skid plates & cladding

Interior – Fully Race-Themed Cockpit

The cabin is designed to immerse occupants in a motorsport atmosphere. The overall ambience feels more like a performance cockpit than a family SUV. Major upgrades include:

• Firestorm Orange interior theme

• Formula E logo embossing on dashboard, seats and centre console

• FIA-branded seat belts

• Orange-accented steering wheel, controller, start-stop button & door straps

• Race-style start/stop button flap

• Unique Formula E digital startup animation

• Motorsport-inspired EV sound profile

• Translucent door inserts & dynamic speaker pattern

Features for First 999 Customers

Mahindra is offering an exclusive set of assured gifts for the first 999 customers:

• Track-day experience with Kush Maini at Mahindra’s Proving Track

• Collector’s Box with Mahindra Racing memorabilia

• Custom door decal with numbers 0–99

• Personalised name placement on Mahindra’s Formula E car for the London E-Prix

• Personal delivery-day photo & video package

Grand Prize for First 3 Lucky Buyers

Three customers will win:

• All-expenses-paid trip to London E-Prix 2026

• Paddock access & meet-and-greet with Mahindra Racing team

• Special Formula E roof decal

Kush Maini Announced as Brand Ambassador

Mahindra has officially onboarded Kush Maini, FIA Formula 2 race winner and one of India’s fastest emerging racers, as the brand ambassador for the BE 6 Formula E Edition. This further reinforces the SUV’s motorsport positioning.

Launch Timeline

• Bookings Open: 14 January 2026

• Deliveries Begin: 14 February 2026

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “Our customers conveyed a compelling message, the BE 6 doesn’t just look futuristic, but it also evokes the sensation of being in a racing cockpit once they step inside. They love that it screams electric, unapologetically. We built the Formula E Edition by listening to that energy. Racing is no longer a niche in India; it’s becoming a lifestyle statement. With this edition, we’ve channelled that cultural shift into a machine that celebrates electric performance the Mahindra way – bold, emotional, and proudly made in India.”