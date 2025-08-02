Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two B79 Variant First Look Review – C SUVs Beware!

Mahindra is among the pioneering brands in the highly competitive Indian automotive market. With the launch of BE 6, Mahindra infused excitement in C SUV Segment and unshackled Indian SUV buyers from dull and dreary FWD+Monocoque formula. It is the first C SUV in India to raise the bar in terms of performance too, offering exhilarating dynamism.

Now, the company is on a mission to meticulously craft new variants of BE 6 that will significantly improve on its VFM quotient by fitting in multiple price brackets. In this regard, the newly launched Pack Two B79 variant is a prime example. We recently had a first look at this new variant of BE 6 in Mumbai and here’s why we think it is a gamechanger among ICE and Electric C SUVs.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two B79 Variant – Benefits for Buyers

Rs 3.4 lakh (Ex-sh). That’s how much more affordable Mahindra’s new Pack Two B79 variant of BE 6 is, when compared to the Pack Three B79 variant. Priced at Rs 23.5 lakh (Ex-sh), BE 6 Pack Two B79 redefines value quotient to both ICE SUV buyers and Electric SUV buyers in the Rs 20 lakh to 25 lakh price bracket.

This is a big deal as the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (OTR) price bracket in India attracts around 10,000 units per month in sales. By tapping into this price bracket, Mahindra is shooting for higher volumes and greater EV penetration. With BE 6 Pack Two B79 variant, Mahindra is not only competing with rival eSUVs, but also ICE SUVs in this segment.

That is because the larger B79 battery promises 500+ km real-world range with AC on, which is more than enough for most SUV owners for their driving needs. Bringing this higher range in the Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (OTR) price point is something unique to BE 6 and rivals don’t even come close.

Owning an EV in India has its perks too. For starters, one can enjoy road tax benefits in 25+ states and UTs in India. Then there is a higher 40% depreciation benefit as opposed to 35% on ICE vehicles and a Rs 1.5 lakh incentive in Maharashtra. One can save around Rs 5.5 lakh on total ownership costs for 90,000 km over a period of 5 years, when compared to a rival ICE SUV.

Generous Features, Creature Comforts

BE 6 Pack Two starts from Rs 21.9 lakh (Ex-sh) and is almost as well-equipped as Pack Three, while costing Rs 3.4 lakh less (Ex-sh). The only way you can distinguish BE 6 Pack Two from Pack Three is the smaller LED DRL and tail light signature. On the outside, Pack Two variants offer R19 alloy wheels, illuminated logo, flush door handles, LED headlights and tail lights, fog lights with cornering function, panoramic Infinity glass roof, laminated door glass and more.

On the inside, BE 6 Pack Two variants look and feel more or less the same as Pack Three. Same dual 12.3-inch infotainment and instrumentation system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are carried over. Even the fighter jet-like futuristic dashboard and centre console seen in Pack Three has been carried over in Pack Two.

Other notable interior elements in Pack Two are leatherette seat upholstery & interior trims, toggle-style roof-mounted vehicular controls, 16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, 5G connectivity, host of apps, BYOD solution, wireless charging pad, push-button start, 65W fast Type-C USB ports, auto-dimming IRVM, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, electronic parking brake and more.

Even the boot and frunk have been carried over including the pneumatic bonnet struts. Where safety is concerned, there is no compromise with BE 6 Pack Two. Mahindra is offering 6 airbags, ESP, ABS, all-wheel disc brakes, brake-by-wire tech, brake booster, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, parking camera, auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers and Level 2 ADAS with 1 radar and 1 vision camera, among others.

Performance

Where performance is concerned, rivals can’t hold a candle to Mahindra BE 6. It just is the most ferocious and the most sophisticated in India’s C SUV segment. BE 6 is the only RWD monocoque C SUV on sale in India, which unlocks the fun quotient for buyers. Pack Two B79 variant brings 282 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque allowing for 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.2s and 202 km/h top speed.

Not a single rival offers this level of performance in C SUV segment. With smaller 59 kWh battery pack, we get 228 bhp and 380 Nm, which is still higher than all of its C SUV rivals across ICE and EV realms. BE 6 is also the only C SUV to offer rear independent suspension with frequency dependent damping, unlocking sophisticated driving experience. All these elements combined, Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two B79 is likely to be the most sought after variant in the future.