Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Getting Ready For Europe Debut – NU_IQ SUVs To Meet Euro NCAP Safety

One of the important European markets for Mahindra EVs can be UK, which has a free trade agreement with India

Mahindra has seen phenomenal success with its new-gen electric cars – BE 6 and XEV 9e. Recently launched BE 6 Batman Edition was sold out in just 135 seconds, creating a new record. After the domestic success, Mahindra is now looking to introduce its EVs across European markets. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra EV export plans for Europe

It is worth mentioning that Mahindra already has a global presence. Overseas markets covered include Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, South Africa, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The BE 6 and XEV 9e were recently launched in Nepal. European markets will be harder to penetrate, given the dominance of established European brands alongside rising Chinese competitors.

However, Mahindra has some advantages too such as the free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom. Also, the company already has a design studio in the UK. These factors will play a key role in helping Mahindra to launch its EVs in the UK and other European countries. A free trade agreement with Europe can further reduce complexities and costs. However, nothing has been finalized as yet.

It is reported that Mahindra has already set up a dedicated team to lead the Europe export project. However, exact details are not available. It is possible that specific variants of BE 6 and XEV 9e could be introduced in the UK. There could even be heavily tweaked versions or distinctive body styles, even though the INGLO platform will be retained.

Europe can see significant demand for EVs in the future, as nations aim to reduce emissions. The European Union has set the target of zero emissions by 2035, applicable for all new cars and vans. Similarly, the United Kingdom aims to have EVs contribute 80% of the overall car sales in the country. Chinese carmakers like BYD, MG Motor, Leapmotor and Haval are already attracting UK customers with advanced, yet competitively priced offerings. Something similar is possible with Mahindra’s new-gen electric cars.

More traction with NU_IQ SUVs

Mahindra’s SUVs built on the advanced NU_IQ platform could unlock even greater export potential. SUVs derived from this platform will target local as well as global C-segment SUV markets. A multi-energy platform, NU_IQ supports various powertrains including ICE, hybrid and electric. The company has already stated that NU_IQ meets the safety requirements of Euro NCAP, Australian NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

With the NU_IQ platform, Mahindra can access both ICE and EV segments in Europe. Starting point will be the UK, which currently seems the most viable option. Other European markets can be explored later. Regions like Eastern Europe present strong opportunities, owing to the large segment of price-sensitive consumers. Mahindra could introduce the necessary tweaks in styling and equipment list based on local preferences.

