Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Electric SUV First Batch Deliveries Start

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially commenced customer deliveries of its much-anticipated BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs, signalling the start of a new chapter in India’s premium EV market. These are the first models based on Mahindra’s new INGLO platform, under the Born Electric (BE) and XEV sub-brands.

The BE 6, with its futuristic styling, and the XEV 9e, a bold coupe-SUV, were unveiled in their final production form in late 2024. Now, with deliveries underway, Mahindra is looking to strengthen its footprint in the fast-growing electric vehicle segment.

Milind Deora, Anurag Kashyap Among First Owners

Among the first customers to receive their EVs were MP Milind Deora, who proudly took delivery of the Made-in-India BE 6, and acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who drove home in the new XEV 9e. Both moments were shared publicly, highlighting growing interest among prominent personalities in supporting homegrown EV innovation.

Milind Deora described the delivery of his BE 6 as a “proud moment to see Indian companies innovating and competing globally,” while Anurag Kashyap was welcomed at the dealership with a special display celebrating his milestone purchase.

Born Electric SUVs: Made in India, Engineered for the World

Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e are underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO skateboard architecture, co-developed with global partners including Volkswagen. This new platform enables fast charging, long driving ranges, ADAS safety tech, and a high degree of connectivity and digital integration.

– The BE 6 is positioned as a mid-size urban electric SUV with a sharp coupe roofline and is expected to offer a real-world range of over 500 km.

– The XEV 9e, with its luxurious coupe-SUV profile, will serve as Mahindra’s EV flagship, offering over 500 km of range, a panoramic display, premium interiors, and advanced driver assistance features.

Bookings and Market Rollout

Deliveries have begun in key metro cities, with further rollouts scheduled over the coming months. Both SUVs are receiving strong interest from urban buyers seeking futuristic design, electric performance, and brand trust.

With these launches, Mahindra has firmly positioned itself as a leading contender in the premium EV segment, and deliveries to public figures like Deora and Kashyap only reinforce the brand’s visibility and credibility in this space. As more models from the BE and XEV range arrive in the future, Mahindra is set to play a key role in India’s electric mobility revolution.