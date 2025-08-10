Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Launched in Nepal – Priced NPR 57 Lakh, NPR 69 Lakh, Resp.

Most of Mahindra cars sold in India are available in Nepal as well including bestsellers like Scorpio N, XUV700, XUV3XO, XUV400, Bolero and Scorpio/Bolero Pickups

Expanding its EV portfolio in Nepal, Mahindra has introduced the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs. The launch took place during the ongoing NAIMA Nepal Mobility Expo 2025. Bookings for BE 6 and XEV 9e are now open in the Himalayan Kingdom. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e – Variants on offer

BE 6 in Nepal is available in three variants – Pack One Above, Pack Two and Pack Three Select. On the other hand, the XEV 9e is available in Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three variants. Prices start at NPR 57 lakh for BE 6 and NPR 69 lakh for XEV 9e. That’s Rs 35.66 lakh and Rs 43.17 lakh, respectively.

In India, Mahindra BE 6 is available at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (no charger option). Cost with the 7.2 kW and the 11.2 kW charger is Rs 19.40 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh, respectively. Similarly, the XEV 9e is available at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh (no charger). Base variant price with the 7.2 kW charger is Rs 22.40 lakh. Customers choosing the 11.2 kW charger have to pay Rs 22.65 lakh.

Prices are on the higher side in Nepal, as the country imposes significant import duty. For ICE cars, Nepal has import duty in the range of 60% to 240%, depending on the engine capacity. Import duty is relatively less for EVs and it is based on the power output.

Lower output electric motors for Nepal

In a move that is likely aimed at reducing import duties, Mahindra is offering the BE 6 and XEV 9e in Nepal with lower output motors. Most variants are powered by a 99-kW electric motor. The XEV 9e Pack Three variant offers the best performance, equipped with a 199-kW electric motor. In comparison, Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e in India have power output of 170 kW or 210 kW, based on the variant.

Mahindra sends its vehicles to Nepal as CBUs, since there is no local manufacturing or assembly unit. Sales and service are done by Agni Mahindra, the official distributor of Mahindra vehicles in Nepal. It is the sole distributor of Mahindra vehicles in Nepal and has been active for the last three decades.

Since the battery pack capacity is the same as in India, the range is not impacted. BE 6 in Nepal is being offered with the 59-kWh battery pack, offering a range of 557 km (MIDC P1+P2). The XEV 9e in Nepal is being offered with the 79-kWh battery pack, offering a range of 656 km. In India, both SUVs have the 59-kWh and the 79-kWh battery pack options, based on the variant. Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e utilize LFP battery packs, which are known for their safety, reliability and long life.

Equipment list

Both SUVs offer a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include a race-inspired digital cockpit (BE 6), cinematic triple-screen display (XEV 9e), Sonic Studio by Harman Kardon and VisionX augmented-reality heads-up display. Users can access preset themes of Calm, Cozy and Club via the LiveYourMood function. Safety kit is pretty robust with ADAS Level 2 for BE 6 and ADAS Level 2+ for XEV 9e. Other highlights include a driver monitoring system and a 360° view camera setup.