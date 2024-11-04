Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9E Electric SUVs Teased – Global Debut Nov 26th

With wild design, Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will not only make buzz in India, but is expected to shine in export markets too

India’s leading traditional SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, has just revealed the production names of two of its upcoming electric SUVs. This is the latest revelation and the company has also revealed the world premiere date of these electric SUVs – Nov 26th, 2024 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9E

If there is one Indian car brand known for unusual naming traditions, it has to be Mahindra. Not only does most Mahindra product names end with an ‘O’, they also have quirky naming strategies. Mahindra has been cleaning up the quirky naming trend by eradicating KUV and TUV sub brands (much needed).

Previously speculated to be BE.05 and XUV.e9, these SUVs will be called BE 6e and XEV 9e respectively. As per Mahindra, BE 6e and XEV 9e are the flagships within their respective sub brands. So, the new sub brands fall under Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs substrata and even gets its own ‘Infinity’ logo.

For starters, Mahindra has gotten rid of the full-stop in the names – BE.05 and XUV.e9, which is a step in the right direction. The new Infinity logo for Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs is what is seen on XEV lineup and is illuminated. With BE lineup, the BE illuminated logo has been retained, which we saw with concept.

While BE 6e is built from the ground up, adhering to BE (Born Electric) philosophies, XEV 9e is the coupe version of the electric version of XUV700. In effect, there will be a XEV 8e in the future, without XEV 9e’s stylish coupe roofline and size quotient.

The company has teased both these vehicles too, without any camouflage. Thus revealing some of their key design elements, edgy detailing, wild LED DRL signatures among others. Both vehicles will premiere on 26th November at Mahindra’s Unlimit India event held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

What to expect?

Mahindra BE 6e will be around 4.3m in length and will feature a wild and futuristic design. It will feature a cockpit-like split dashboard with twin-displays. Up to 60 kWh battery can be expected with this vehicle and it could feature single-motor and dual-motor drivetrain configurations for 2WD and 4WD setups respectively.

XEV 9e, on the other hand, is a much larger vehicle with a lot of street presence. We expect it to be around 5m in length and features a stylish Coupe design. On the inside, a triple dashboard layout is seen with many elements carried over from XUV700. Up to 80 kWh battery, single and dual motor layouts are expected as well.