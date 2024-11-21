Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e New Details – Battery (59-79 kWh), Charging (20-80% in 20 min)

Ahead of launch of their Electric Origin SUVs on 26th November, Mahindra has shared new details regarding the INGLO Architecture

Mahindra is set to shake things up in the electric mobility space with the upcoming BE 6e and XEV 9e SUVs, both built on the brand’s innovative INGLO Electric Origin Architecture. Designed from the ground up with an “Electric Origin” philosophy, INGLO represents a purpose-built platform for next-generation EVs that prioritize efficiency, safety, performance, and sustainability.

Lightweight, Flat-Floor Design

At the core of INGLO’s innovation is its lightweight skateboard structure, offering a flat-floor design that eliminates the central tunnel and maximizes cabin space. This design enhances comfort, seating flexibility, and stability. The modularity of the INGLO platform allows Mahindra to adapt the architecture across diverse models, seamlessly transitioning from the athletic BE 6e to the elegant XEV 9e without compromising quality or performance.

Battery Efficiency and Fast Charging

The INGLO platform redefines battery performance with options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh capacities. Using advanced LFP battery chemistry and cell-to-pack technology, Mahindra promises not only long-lasting durability and safety but also exceptional range. Fast-charging capabilities allow the battery to charge from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC charger.

Safety and Stability at the Forefront

Safety is paramount in the INGLO platform. The low placement of the battery pack enhances stability and handling, addressing the common high center of gravity in SUVs. Built with ultra-high-strength boron steel, the structure integrates the battery into the underbody, forming a protective cage around the passenger cabin.

Unmatched Performance

With an ultra-lightweight skateboard platform, INGLO maximizes efficiency without sacrificing performance. The compact three-in-one powertrain, which combines the motor, inverter, and transmission, delivers power outputs ranging from 170-210 kW for rear-wheel drives, ensuring a dynamic and thrilling driving experience. In the INGLO based electric SUVs, the vehicle and the driver will become one, says Mahindra.

Intelligent Vehicle Dynamics

The BE 6e and XEV 9e are engineered for exceptional handling, featuring a semi-active suspension system, high-power steering, and brake-by-wire technology. The addition of intelligent drive modes ensures seamless adaptation to diverse driving conditions.

With a global outlook and an Indian heart, the BE 6e and XEV 9e represent Mahindra’s commitment to redefining electric mobility. The INGLO platform combines cutting-edge technology with practical innovation to create SUVs that are dynamic, spacious, and efficient.

As Mahindra prepares for the Unlimit India event on November 26th, anticipation builds around these Electric Origin SUVs. Promising to set new standards in the EV segment, the BE 6e and XEV 9e are poised to lead India’s charge into a new era of sustainable, high-performance electric vehicles.