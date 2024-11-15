Mahindra BE 6e and XUV 9e To Deliver Breathtaking Performance – New Teaser

Ahead of the launch, Mahindra has shared a new teaser of their electric origin SUVs – BE 6e and XEV 9e

Mahindra has ramped up excitement in the electric vehicle (EV) sector with a new teaser for its highly anticipated electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e. This latest teaser showcases sleek exterior details, claiming these models will redefine Indian automotive benchmarks and challenge global competition.

BE 6e Exterior Highlights

The BE 6e showcases sharp, angular lines that contribute to its modern and aggressive stance. The front end features bold LED headlights with distinct vertical light signatures, enhancing its commanding appearance.

The grille area, although more seamless and aerodynamic in line with electric vehicle designs, includes stylish accents that complement the headlight setup. Aerodynamic sculpting along the body and a sleek roofline add to its sporty profile.

XEV 9e Exterior Features

The XEV 9e presents a coupe-inspired silhouette that emphasizes its sleek and premium design language. The teaser image shows off its strong front fascia with unique lighting elements that span horizontally, creating an expansive look. Pop-out flush door handles and prominent wheel arches highlight the vehicle’s modern elegance, while the sculpted body panels and an integrated roofline provide a streamlined, aerodynamic shape.

Both SUVs adopt cutting-edge LED light strips and illuminated brand logos, a nod to their high-tech appeal. These models feature a blend of robust SUV characteristics with a futuristic design ethos, hinting at their powerful performance and Mahindra’s ambition to take on the global EV market.

From the earlier teaser, we know that there will be futuristic interiors in both SUVs. The BE 6e features a dual-screen setup and a unique split center console, creating an advanced cockpit ambiance. The steering wheel’s illuminated BE logo and ambient lighting heighten the premium feel. Meanwhile, the XEV 9e ups the ante with an expansive triple-screen dashboard and white upholstery, lending it a luxurious and tech-rich appeal.

Performance and Specifications

While Mahindra has yet to reveal detailed specifications, expectations are high for robust battery packs between 60 kWh to 80 kWh. With potential RWD and AWD options, an estimated range of up to 500 km, and fast-charging support (175 kW DC charging), these SUVs are positioned to offer top-tier EV performance. In the teaser, Mahindra has stated that these SUVs will deliver breathtaking performance.

Mahindra’s BE 6e and XEV 9e symbolize the company’s ambitious push into the EV landscape, combining cutting-edge technology with high performance. Positioned as vehicles that can compete with, and potentially surpass, global rivals, Mahindra aims to strengthen its hold on the electric mobility market with these innovative SUVs. Stay tuned for the official global unveiling on November 26, 2024, at Unlimit India.