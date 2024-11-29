Mahindra BE 6e First Drive Review – Putting ‘Sports’ Back In SUV

With BE 6e, Mahindra is offering a RWD high-performance electric SUV that looks like it was spawned out of a cyberpunk world

Indian automotive market has always favoured budget mass-market offerings. With changing times, there is a shift in buying trends. Mahindra has sensed this perfectly and has formulated BE 6e with everything they have. 95% of vehicles launched in the mainstream market with an SUV tag follow a generic formula of being high-riding monocoque FWD offerings with little to no feeling of being sporty or an SUV.

That’s changed with the launch of BE 6e as Mahindra is putting ‘Sports’ back in SUV. The company launched it at their Unlimit India event held in Chennai on 26th November 2024. Mahindra provided Rushlane with a BE 6e at Unlimit India event in Chennai for a first-drive review. After driving it in the city, highway and curated tracks at MSPT (Mahindra SUV Proving Track), here’s what we think about BE 6e.

Mahindra BE 6e First Drive Review

What is an SUV? Definition stands for Sports Utility Vehicle. If a vehicle is sporty to drive with large engines and good performance and provides utility with space and all-terrain capabilities, it is termed an SUV. In recent times, any vehicle with high ground clearance and body cladding has been slapped with an SUV tag even though they’re just jacked-up FWD normal vehicles.

Mahindra is taking a great initiative for buyers who crave a proper SUV in traditional terms. Starting at Rs 18.9 lakh (Ex-sh), Mahindra is offering quite a lot with BE 6e. For enthusiasts, this is now the most affordable vehicle that is high on performance and is not just a jacked-up FWD hatchback. For that reason alone, Mahindra BE 6e is now my default recommendation. I hope more OEMs also ditch the generic FWD high-riding hatchback formula. It is high time.

At the launch, I gravitated more towards XEV 9e than BE 6e as I thought it was a more rounded and mature product. The more time I spent with BE 6e, the more it grew on me and I started to appreciate just how much thought and excitement Mahindra has put into this vehicle. Overall looks are slightly polarizing, but I loved it more than I thought I would. If Mahindra offered frameless doors with BE 6e, it would have sealed the deal for me.

On the outside, it looks like a certain high-end cutting-edge Italian sports SUV. Especially in the Firestorm Orange shade, Mahindra provided Rushlane. It looks like nothing else on sale in India, which is a good thing to establish a unique and lasting identity. BE 6e is a wordplay for ‘Be Sexy’, denoting that this vehicle might be a means for individuals to flaunt their style and taste to the world and BE 6e delivers in that regard.

BE 6e is defined by a strong silhouette with a sloping roofline. It looks like it is the definition of ‘Wild’ in automotive sense. Massive C-shaped LED DRLs and matching LED tail light signature, LED headlights, LED fog lights, painted chunky body claddings and split roof spoiler are notable elements. Massive 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 245-section rubber were another delight that we never saw in the mainstream SUVs around 4.3m in length. Front doors get flush handles that also pop out, while rear gets door handles on pillars. The aerodynamic spoiler on the bonnet is a very cool feature too.

Pictures don’t justify just how wide BE 6e is in real life as it is wider than 1900 mm and has a 207 mm ground clearance. Mahindra’s exterior lighting elements can also sync in tune with music like Tesla’s Celebration Mode. Charging port is on the left rear quarter panel, which should have been at the front centre or rear centre, in my opinion. BE 6e comes with a new key fob that we have never seen with any other Mahindra vehicle before and it comes with a remote parking feature too.

Just like the outsides, BE 6e’s interiors look like it is out of this world. Mahindra calls it Race-Ready Cockpit and it has a pronounced split, lending a cockpit-like feel. Initially, we thought this split could cause some hampers in the in-cabin experience to what we are used to. But it doesn’t. BE 6e doesn’t have a transmission tunnel, liberating space for storage below the floating centre console. This centre console is special as it has a new touch-based start-stop button, a thruster-like gear selector and a dedicated magnetic slot for key fob.

There’s also an i-Drive-like dial to control infotainment screen along with a centre armrest with a storage box beneath. Driver’s seat is powered and it gets memory function along with adjustable lumbar support. The main highlight of BE 6e’s seats is that they are sportscar-like and hug the occupant tightly while looking futuristic and offering excellent cushioning and support. The panel containing switches on the roof are of toggle type too, contributing to aircraft theme that Mahindra is going for in BE 6e.

Steering wheel on BE 6e is an all-new quadrilateral one wrapped with leather and padded to perfection. It has tactile buttons and even toggles for regen control. Horn pads are easily accessible with either palm, which is how it should be in all cars. Driver’s seat can go very low and the dashboard is long, lending a sportscar vibe. Also sportscar-like are straps replacing interior door handles. Mahindra has given generous soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads for a plush feeling.

Features include NFC key card, 360-degree camera, twin wireless charging pads, ventilated front seats, cooled glovebox, LED interior lighting, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVMs, PM 2.5 air filter, slidable sun blinds with vanity mirrors and lights, among others. Dashboard has twin free-standing 10.25-inch screens that are crisp in resolution and bright enough in all lighting conditions. There’s wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay too. The infotainment system is coupled with a banging 1400W 16-speaker Harman Kardon setup with Dolby Atmos, tuned by music industry stalwarts like A R Rehman and others.

First for any Mahindra car on sale ever, BE 6e features an Infinity Roof, a fixed glass roof, with a powered sunblind. This glass roof is also synced with car’s 16 million colour ambient lighting. Another first for any Mahindra PV is a built-in camera on the inside called EyeDentity. It tracks driver fatigue, but Mahindra lets you use it to take selfies and do video calls too. Behind instrument cluster, there is Mahindra’s new VisionX HUD system that shows vital information like navigation, ADAS-related infographics, vehicle speed, traffic sign recognition data, cruise control data and music. MAIA (Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture) acts as the brain for 6th Gen Adrenox software powered by Qualcomm’s SnapDragon chipset for a plethora of features.

Even though BE 6e is all about the driver’s seat, rear seats and luggage carrying capacity have not been compromised. There’s more than enough space for rear seat occupants owing to the long 2,775 mm wheelbase and they get amenities like a centre armrest, rear AC vents, Type-C charging ports and others. Luggage carrying capacity is 455L on BE 6e and it is very accommodating with thoughtful touches like 12V socket multiple lights and there’s even a space-saver spare wheel underneath.

Performance and Dynamics

While Mahindra BE 6e is loaded to the brim with features, performance and dynamics are by far the juiciest attributes of BE 6e. At least for me. That’s because BE 6e drives like a big cat. Precise, nimble and agile while carrying a lot of speed with excellent response. All this is thanks to BE 6e’s new underpinnings. Debuting Mahindra’s new INGLO platform, BE 6e comes with either a 59 kWh or 79 kWh battery pack option.

79 kWh battery, coupled with the higher-spec 286 bhp electric motor with 380 Nm of instantaneous torque is what we drove. Also, this is the combination you need to feel like you own a sportscar. Yeah. We are concluding BE 6e is a sportscar for the masses and there’s a good reason for that. For starters, BE 6e sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 6.7s and hits an electronically limited top speed of 202 km/h.

Because it is RWD with a motor at the back, there is no torque steering and the weight distribution while accelerating provides a lot of traction for rear wheels. Hence the performance of BE 6e doesn’t feel scary, which is a weird statement to make for a vehicle that goes from 0-100 km/h in 6.7s. The second part of sportscar relevance comes from BE 6e’s drive and dynamics. Because of the heavy batteries, centre of gravity is low and it lends incredible dynamics. It darts around corners like nobody’s business, yet stays compliant around bumps and potholes and even pull off what Mahindra called ‘Great Indian Wine Glass Challenge’.

That’s because Mahindra has given Be 6e independent front and rear suspension with semi-active dampers that optimise the suspension setup to be sporty and plush whenever needed. The ride quality is beyond impressive, especially considering that the unit we had was riding on 20-inch wheels wrapped with low-profile tyres. Braking was sure-footed too, with all four disc brakes lending great bite and progression. Mahindra’s new Brake-By-Wire technology does its thing.

There are three driving modes – Range, Everyday and Race. Performance and top speed vary with selected drive mode. Good thing is that there is ample oomph even in Range Mode and the adjustable regen further allows driver to fine-tune their vehicle according to their preferences. Mahindra has implemented variable gear ratios in steering geometry that allow BE 6e to have a turning radius of under 10m, which translates to real world, allowing for tight U-turns and other manoeuvres. The 79 kWh battery pack our unit had, is rated to cover up to 682 km on a single charge, as certified by ARAI. Mahindra’s in-house testing quotes higher figures of 828 km on a single charge in favourable conditions. Mahindra promises a minimum of 500+ km on a single charge with AC on in metro cities, allowing users to charge their car once a week.

Speaking of charging, Mahindra BE 6e is capable of DC fast charging up to 175 kW. If you can find a charging station of that calibre in India, that is. If you do, Mahindra is promising 20% to 80% SOC in just 20 minutes and the AC charging is either through a 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW charger. Both of which have to be bought separately. Mahindra is also offering a lifetime warranty for battery pack for initial buyers and it is not transferable to a second owner.

Where safety is concerned, Mahindra has had an excellent track record for offering safe and crashworthy vehicles. The company even demonstrated a live crash test at MSPT, Chennai. There are up to 7 airbags along with all the expected active and passive safety features. There’s Level-2+ ADAS suite with BE 6e with 5 radars and 1 camera system. Mahindra also demonstrated the structural strength and integrity of battery with a crush test, immersion test, vibration test and fire test.

Some Reservations and Conclusion

Even though there were no deal breakers or real issues to address, Mahindra BE 6e gave us a few opportunities to nitpick.

1. Because it is a sporty vehicle, one would be tempted to get the seat height to lowest position. Rightfully so. But doing that will result in HUD feed going out of sight, even for a 182 cm tall individual like myself.

2. For a vehicle that has replaced interior door handles with straps to save on weight and lend sportscar vibes, it has a glass roof, which is significantly heavier than spot-welding a sheet of metal.

3. The IRVM is frameless and is auto-dimming. But the only thing it will show you, is rear occupant’s faces. That’s because of how small the rear windshield is. ORVMs are your only option to see what’s behind.

4. There were a few rough edges inside the vehicle along with many uneven panel gaps, which we hope are not carried over to production-spec units sold to the public.

5. I wished the doors went on top of car’s running boards to prevent soiling of occupant’s clothes during ingress and egress.

6. We also encountered a few rattles on the inside, which we hope is not the case with production units sold to public.

Concluding the Mahindra BE 6e is one of the easiest things to do. In BE 6e, we finally get a RWD fun vehicle that looks unique and drives exceptionally well, appealing to enthusiasts. For conventional buyers, it offers an exceptional range and a lot of tech and features to keep occupants entertained across the journey. If you are looking to buy an electric SUV and don’t mind the radical design, we would recommend you to just go ahead and buy it. If you are looking to buy a luxury car with similar performance metrics, shortlisting and considering a BE 6e is highly recommended too. BE 6e could easily be one of India’s landmark vehicles that redefined country’s automotive landscape.