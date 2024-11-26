Mahindra BE 6e Launch Price Rs 18.9 lakhs (ex sh Chennai)

With the new Heartcore design language, Mahindra BE 6e takes the general shape of a Coupe SUV, but looks like nothing else on sale
After revolutionising the Indian SUV segment with ICE lifestyle and desirable offerings, Mahindra is taking greater strides in electric mobility. Set to debut its new lineup of Electric Origin SUVs, Mahindra has just launched BE 6e in India at the Unlimit India event in Chennai, taking Indian manufacturing prowess to the global stage. And when it gets to the market next quarter, you’re looking at a price of Rs 18.9 lakhs (ex sh). OTR estimated 20.36 lakh (Chennai). Pack 2 and Pack 3 prices will be announced at a later date.
BE 6e and XEV 9e are the first vehicles among the upcoming Electric Origin SUVs from Mahindra. These will be based on a dedicated born electric platform, INGLO. As the name suggests, INGLO platform based vehicles will be made in India for the world, etching their name in the global SUV markets with world-class products.
Mahindra BE 6E PACK ONE features
Mahindra BE 6E PACK ONE
59 kWh Battery Pack
Superfast Charging Capability:
20 80% just 20 mins with 140 kW DC Charger Best-in-class Power of 170 kW
Electric Power Steering with Flectric Power ar Ratio
10 metre Turming Circle Diameter
Multiple Driving Modes with Boost Mode
One-touch Single Pedal Drive
SonicSuite with Virtual Engine Sounds
Link Front Suspension & S-Link Rear Suspension
MTV-CL technology
Frequency Dependent Damping Low Rolling Resistance Tyres
Cruise Control
Design
Race-ready Digital Cockpit
Illuminated Logo
BI-LED Headlamps with DRLS
LED Tail lamps
Premium Fabric Upholstery
Stylish R18 Wheels with Aero Covers
Premium Finish Exterior Cladding
Safety
6 Airbags
High Stiffness Bodyshell
All Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake-by-Wire Tech
Intelligent Electronic Brake Booster with 46 Value Added Features
Driver Drowsiness Detection Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Parking Sensors with H HD Camera
Low Tyre Pressure Indication
Technology
Dual Super Screens
Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset
Wireless Androld Auto & Apple CarPlay
Superfast SG Connectivity Pre-installed OTT, Social Media,
Shopping Apps BYOD In-Car experience
Connected Features like Cabin Precooling, Scheduled Charging
4 Speakers & 2 Tweeters
Built-in Amazon Alexa
STANDOUT FEATURES
Comfort & Convenings
Push Button Start
Spacious Frunk & Trunk
Auto Headlamps
Rain Sensing Smart Wipers
FATC with Rear AC Vents
Height Adjustable Driver Seat & Seat Belt
TIR & Telescopic Steering
Silent Twes with NVH Reduction Tech
Cooled Console Storage 65 W Type C Fast Charging Ports for Front & Flear
60:40 Split in 2nd Row Seats with 2-Step Recline
Mahindra BE 6e Launch
BE 6e is the smallest among the five Electric Origin SUVs showcased in 2022 at M.A.D.E. HQ in UK. It is also the most affordable and gets the wildest design. This might emerge as the perfect recipe to being an absolute blockbuster both here in India and in all other intended global markets. The coupe SUV design further accentuates BE 6e’s appeal.
Mahindra Heartcore design language looks like nothing else on the market. The wild exterior design is further accentuated with massive C-shaped LED DRL elements on the front and complementing LED signatures for the tail lights. Design is very aerodynamic and has many functional air channels. Most prominent one is on the bonnet.
On the inside, BE 6e features a cockpit-like split dashboard, which is a first for any mainstream vehicle launched in India. It is feature-loaded too, as seen in the features list above. Where performance is concerned, BE 6e is no slouch. 0-100 km/h comes up in just 6.7 seconds with top-spec version, which is just bonkers. Mahindra is yet to announce pricing of Pack 2 and Pack 3 trims of BE 6e.