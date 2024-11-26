Mahindra BE 6e Launch Price Rs 18.9 lakhs (ex sh Chennai)

With the new Heartcore design language, Mahindra BE 6e takes the general shape of a Coupe SUV, but looks like nothing else on sale

After revolutionising the Indian SUV segment with ICE lifestyle and desirable offerings, Mahindra is taking greater strides in electric mobility. Set to debut its new lineup of Electric Origin SUVs, Mahindra has just launched BE 6e in India at the Unlimit India event in Chennai, taking Indian manufacturing prowess to the global stage. And when it gets to the market next quarter, you’re looking at a price of Rs 18.9 lakhs (ex sh). OTR estimated 20.36 lakh (Chennai). Pack 2 and Pack 3 prices will be announced at a later date.

BE 6e and XEV 9e are the first vehicles among the upcoming Electric Origin SUVs from Mahindra. These will be based on a dedicated born electric platform, INGLO. As the name suggests, INGLO platform based vehicles will be made in India for the world, etching their name in the global SUV markets with world-class products.

Mahindra BE 6E PACK ONE features

Mahindra BE 6E PACK ONE

59 kWh Battery Pack

Superfast Charging Capability:

20 80% just 20 mins with 140 kW DC Charger Best-in-class Power of 170 kW

Electric Power Steering with Flectric Power ar Ratio

10 metre Turming Circle Diameter

Multiple Driving Modes with Boost Mode

One-touch Single Pedal Drive

SonicSuite with Virtual Engine Sounds

Link Front Suspension & S-Link Rear Suspension

MTV-CL technology

Frequency Dependent Damping Low Rolling Resistance Tyres

Cruise Control

Design

Race-ready Digital Cockpit

Illuminated Logo

BI-LED Headlamps with DRLS

LED Tail lamps

Premium Fabric Upholstery

Stylish R18 Wheels with Aero Covers

Premium Finish Exterior Cladding

Safety

6 Airbags

High Stiffness Bodyshell

All Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake-by-Wire Tech

Intelligent Electronic Brake Booster with 46 Value Added Features

Driver Drowsiness Detection Electronic Parking Brake

Rear Parking Sensors with H HD Camera

Low Tyre Pressure Indication

Technology

Dual Super Screens

Qualcomm Snapdragon Chipset

Wireless Androld Auto & Apple CarPlay

Superfast SG Connectivity Pre-installed OTT, Social Media,

Shopping Apps BYOD In-Car experience

Connected Features like Cabin Precooling, Scheduled Charging

4 Speakers & 2 Tweeters

Built-in Amazon Alexa

STANDOUT FEATURES

Comfort & Convenings

Push Button Start

Spacious Frunk & Trunk

Auto Headlamps

Rain Sensing Smart Wipers

FATC with Rear AC Vents

Height Adjustable Driver Seat & Seat Belt

TIR & Telescopic Steering

Silent Twes with NVH Reduction Tech

Cooled Console Storage 65 W Type C Fast Charging Ports for Front & Flear

60:40 Split in 2nd Row Seats with 2-Step Recline

Mahindra BE 6e Launch

BE 6e is the smallest among the five Electric Origin SUVs showcased in 2022 at M.A.D.E. HQ in UK. It is also the most affordable and gets the wildest design. This might emerge as the perfect recipe to being an absolute blockbuster both here in India and in all other intended global markets. The coupe SUV design further accentuates BE 6e’s appeal.

Mahindra Heartcore design language looks like nothing else on the market. The wild exterior design is further accentuated with massive C-shaped LED DRL elements on the front and complementing LED signatures for the tail lights. Design is very aerodynamic and has many functional air channels. Most prominent one is on the bonnet.

On the inside, BE 6e features a cockpit-like split dashboard, which is a first for any mainstream vehicle launched in India. It is feature-loaded too, as seen in the features list above. Where performance is concerned, BE 6e is no slouch. 0-100 km/h comes up in just 6.7 seconds with top-spec version, which is just bonkers. Mahindra is yet to announce pricing of Pack 2 and Pack 3 trims of BE 6e.