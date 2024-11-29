Mahindra BE 6e Spied In South Korea – International Launch Soon?

With its born-electric SUVs like BE 6e, Mahindra has plans to get the attention of the global audience in addition to the domestic market

Mahindra recently introduced the BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs at a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh, respectively. These born-electric SUVs have set new benchmarks that are relevant at the global level. Mahindra has plans to make these next-gen EVs available across multiple overseas markets.

Mahindra BE 6e spied in South Korea

On the day of its launch, BE 6e was spotted in South Korea in a parking lot. The test unit was fully camouflaged, similar to the ones we had seen in India prior to launch. It is possible that South Korea could be one of the global markets where Mahindra may be planning to introduce its born-electric SUVs.

South Korea is ranked amongst the top 10 automotive markets in the world. And the country is aiming to increase EV penetration, which is currently around 10%. There are plans to have around 4.2 million EVs on the roads by 2030. These factors present significant opportunities for EV manufacturers.

Mahindra sells its cars in various countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE, Sri Lanka, European nations and Indonesia. Some South-Central American countries are also covered such as Chile, Peru and Guatemala. Even though Mahindra is currently not active in South Korea, it does have a past connection. South Korea based SsangYong Motor Company was acquired by Mahindra in 2011. The deal was valued at US$463.6 million.

Some successful products were launched in the following years such as the Tivoli SUV. Based on the same platform, the XUV300 sub-4m SUV was launched in India in 2019. Mahindra and SsangYong were also working on plans to launch high-performance, mass market electric cars in South Korea. However, the plans were dashed after a decision was made to stop funding for SsangYong. The company was later acquired by the KG Group.

Mahindra BE 6e – Key specs

Two variants will be on offer, one with a 59-kWh battery pack and the other with a 79-kWh unit. These are LFP battery packs that are considered relatively safer than standard lithium-ion battery packs. With the larger capacity battery, BE 6e will have a certified range of 682 km (MIDC P1+P2). The SUV has a 3-in-1 integrated powertrain that generates 210 kW of peak power (285 PS). Acceleration is pretty fast, with 0 to 100 km/H achieved in 6.7 seconds. Charging from 20% to 80% will take just around 20 minutes when using a 175-kW fast charger.

For complete peace of mind, Mahindra is offering lifetime battery warranty. But this will be applicable to only the first owners (private registration). In case the first owner sells the car, the next owner will be eligible for standard battery warranty of 10 years or 200,000 km. With such class-leading warranty offers, Mahindra has effectively taken care of the usual worries and anxieties that people have about battery maintenance and replacement cost.