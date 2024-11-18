Mahindra BE 6e To Be Pronounced As ‘Be Six e’ – A Wordplay On ‘Be Sexy’

Mahindra is getting ready to launch two new electric SUVs – BE 6e and XEV 9e later this month

Mahindra is all set to make waves in the EV market with the upcoming launch of its Electric Origin SUV lineup, which includes the much-anticipated BE 6e and XEV 9e. While the SUV’s features and technology are already sparking excitement, there is an interesting twist behind the name itself. Pronounced as “Be Six e,” it offers a clever wordplay on “Be Sexy,” reflecting the futuristic and sleek design that this SUV embodies.

Futuristic SUV with a Name That Says ‘Be Sexy’

The BE 6e will make its debut at Mahindra’s ‘Unlimit India’ event on November 26th in Chennai, showcasing not just advanced technology but also bold, eye-catching aesthetics that set it apart in the automotive landscape. Mahindra’s design language for the BE 6e is daring and forward-thinking, integrating sharp, concept-like cues that are rare to see in a production vehicle. This SUV aims to blend elegance with a striking presence, appealing to those looking for both performance and style.

Beyond its looks, the BE 6e is packed with innovative features. It’s built on the INGLO Electric Origin Architecture, providing flexibility that enhances its practicality with ample space for storage and adaptable design capabilities. With cutting-edge tech, including up to 80 kWh battery capacity and a performance output of 250+ bhp, the BE 6e is expected to set a new benchmark in the eSUV segment.

Loaded with Tech and Features

The futuristic design isn’t just skin deep; it extends to advanced functionalities like remote parking, allowing drivers to move the vehicle forward or backward at the touch of a button on the key while standing outside. This remote feature, combined with a 360-degree camera system and parking sensors, underscores Mahindra’s commitment to safety and user convenience.

Mahindra’s bold approach with the BE 6e’s name, design, and features emphasizes its intent to attract not only EV enthusiasts but also those who crave a blend of style, luxury, and innovation. The playful pronunciation—“Be Sexy”—perfectly captures the essence of an SUV built to turn heads and break conventions.

Stay tuned for the official launch of the Mahindra BE 6e and its sibling, the XEV 9e, as they promise to redefine the boundaries of electric mobility and luxury in India and beyond.