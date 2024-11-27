Mahindra BE 6e Top Things To Know – Battery, Range, Features, Acceleration

From its stable of upcoming next-gen EVs, Mahindra has introduced the coupe models first to ensure a high level of exclusivity

Mahindra has kept its promise by introducing the first of its next-gen EVs by the end of 2024. And two models have been launched, BE 6e and XEV 9e, instead of only one that was originally planned for 2024. However, there are some variations such as the slightly tweaked names and the order in which the next-gen EVs were originally planned for launch.

Mahindra BE 6e – Pricing

Prices for Mahindra BE 6e start at Rs 18.90 lakh. Considering the multitude of advanced features available with BE 6e, the price seems quite reasonable. A number of segment-first and best-in-class features are there to enhance the overall user experience.

Digital experience powered by MAIA

BE 6e utilizes the Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA). It is being claimed to be the most powerful architecture of its kind in the automotive world. MAIA utilizes a next-gen domain architecture, integrated with an Ethernet backbone. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295, which is rated as the fastest automotive grade chipset.

Other highlights include OTA updates, an ultra-fast 6th generation Adreno GPU, 24 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. MAIA supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.0. There’s Quectel 5G enabling connectivity and real-time updates. Mahindra BE 6e has ADAS L2+ that’s powered by Mobileye EyeQTM6 chip. It has 2GB RAM and an 8 MP camera. Users will be able to access 60+ apps across entertainment, music, podcast, OTT movies, shopping and productivity.

Cockpit experience

Mahindra BE 6e gets dual screens for the infotainment and instrument console. Users can expect an immersive aural experience with the 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos. Splendid sky views will be always within reach with the large infinity roof. The mood can be further enhanced with the sophisticated ambient lighting system. Mahindra BE 6e comes with pre-set themes of Calm, Cozy and Club. Rear passengers can also enjoy the journey with the in-car infotainment screens provided at the back of front seats.

Safety kit

A comprehensive range of safety features will be available with Mahindra BE 6e. The ADAS Level 2+ system is equipped with 5 radars and 1 vision camera. The SUV can detect pedestrians, animals, barricades and various types of vehicles. Driver fatigue can be detected with the Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DOMS). The camera used for DOMS can also be used for taking selfies or video calls. BE 6e also gets a 360° surround view monitor system. Another key highlight is the autopark system that utilizes 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Mahindra BE 6e – Performance, range

BE 6e is based on the advanced INGLO platform. The 3-in-1 integrated powertrain produces 210 kW (285 PS) of max power. Range with the 79 kWh LFP battery pack is 682 km (MIDC P1+P2). BE 6e can achieve 0-100 km/H acceleration in 6.7 seconds. Users can choose from drive modes of Range, Everyday and Race. Talking about charging, BE 6e can load 20-80% in under 20 minutes when using a 175-kW fast charger.

Lifetime battery warranty

Customers buying BE 6e won’t have to worry about the cost of battery replacement. That’s because Mahindra is offering lifetime battery warranty for the first registered owners (private registration). Even if the vehicle is sold, the next owners will continue to enjoy the standard battery warranty of 10 years / 200,000 km.

With its sporty profile and premium equipment list, Mahindra BE 6e has potential to emerge as a bestseller in the electric segment. It remains to be seen if any subscription-based ownership plans are offered with BE 6e.