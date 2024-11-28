Mahindra BE 6e Vs Tata Curvv EV – Specs, Performance, Dimensions Compared

With more performance to offer, Mahindra BE 6e shines bright in this comparison against Tata Curvv EV, which is more conservative

With the launch of BE 6e and XEV 9e, Mahindra has rewritten the rule book of electric SUVs in India. The spectacular launch at Mahindra’s Unlimit India event held in Chennai, BE 6e and XEV 9e defies all expectations and come with extremely competitive prices. Smaller BE 6e is priced from Rs 18.9 lakh (Ex-sh) and directly takes on Tata Curvv EV.

Both offerings are modern and new-age, in their appearance. Both offerings take a coupe SUV shape. And, both are priced along similar brackets and are quite similar and comparable in terms of dimensions. So, let’s take a look at how Mahindra BE 6e fares against Tata Curvv, comparing their specs, dimensions, performance and other attributes.

Mahindra BE 6e Vs Tata Curvv – Specs

We have to start this comparison with pricing, as that is currently the talk of automotive town. The starting price of BE 6e is Rs 18.9 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Pack 1 with 59 kWh battery and 231 bhp motor. In comparison, Tata Curvv is slightly more affordable starting from Rs 17.5 lakh (Ex-sh), but base model comes with 45 kWh battery and 150 bhp motor.

It has to be noted that BE 6e’s base battery of 59 kWh is still considerably larger than Curvv’s higher-spec 55 kWh battery. The main differentiating factor between BE 6e and Curvv EV is powertrain layout. BE 6e is a RWD vehicle packing up to 286 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque, while Curvv is a FWD vehicle with up to 167 bhp and 215 Nm.

BE 6e can sprint to 100 km/h from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds, while it takes 8.6 seconds for Curvv. With RWD, Mahindra has introduced fun into the equation with RWD, something that is currently not present in any of the mainstream electric SUVs sold in India. The main reason for this is that BE 6e is a ground-up born EV, while Curvv is a derived EV where engineers get a lot less freedom.

Where range is concerned, Mahindra promises 500+ km on a single charge with a 79 kWh battery variant in real-world conditions with AC on. ARAI claimed range is a bonkers 682 km. Owing to its smaller battery, Curvv EV’s range is a lot more modest at 502 km (MIDC) and up to 425 km with Tata’s C75 Range metrics for the larger 55 kWh option.

Which is the larger vehicle?

Another notable element with Mahindra BE 6e is the lifetime warranty for initial buyers which is non-transferable. Curvv EV’s battery warranty is only 8 years or 1,60,000 km. Where charging is concerned, Mahindra has the upper hand again with support of up to 175 kW of DC fast charging when opposed to Curvv’s 75 kW. Tata provides a 7.2 kW AC charger as standard, while Mahindra offers 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW options, both optional.

Where dimensions are concerned, BE 6e comes out ahead of Curvv EV as it is 61 mm longer, 97 mm wider and has a 215 mm longer wheelbase. Curvv EV is slightly taller by 10 mm. Curvv EV offers a larger 500L boot, while BE 6e’s boot is slightly smaller at 455L. However, BE 6e has a 45L frunk, as opposed to Curvv’s 11.5L.

Despite being a larger vehicle, Mahindra BE 6e has a smaller turning radius at 10m, thanks to variable geometry in its steering gear ratios. Curvv’s wheels top off at 18-inches, while BE 6e’s start from 18-inches and go all the way till 20-inches. Even the tyre sizes are different. Curvv EV tops off at 215-section, while BE 6e gets 245-section tyres.