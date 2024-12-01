Mahindra BE 6e Vs. XEV 9e – Base Variant Features Compared

While the base variants of BE 6e and XEV 9e are well-equipped, they lack features such as panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, self-parking function, etc.

With ambitious plans to dominate the EV segment, Mahindra has introduced two of its born-electric SUVs. While BE 6e is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh, the XEV 9e starts at Rs 21.90 lakh. Multiple new models will be launched in the coming years.

Mahindra BE 6e Pack One – Features, safety kit

As of now, Mahindra has revealed the details of only the base variants of BE 6e and XEV 9e. ‘Pack One’ terminology is being used to refer to the base variants. Talking about features, the BE 6e Pack One base variant gets an all-LED lighting setup. It has 18-inch wheels with aero covers and exterior cladding in glossy black finish. A 150-litre frunk provides extra storage space in addition to the 455-litre rear boot.

High-tech equipment is one of the key USPs of Mahindra’s born-electric SUVs. Even the base variant of BE 6e is fully loaded. It has dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and a customizable instrument cluster. The carmaker is using its proprietary Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA) to power the various tech systems. One of the fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets has been used to ensure a seamless experience.

A comprehensive range of connectivity and remote functions are available with Mahindra BE 6e. There’s OTA updates, 5G connectivity, pre-installed OTT apps, built-in Amazon Alexa, social media apps and external device support for rear passengers. BE 6e Pack One base variant has four speakers and two tweeters. It has push button start/stop, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, auto climate control and rear AC vents. Other highlights include a cooled glove box, 65W Type-C charging ports at front and rear, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment and cruise control.

Safety kit includes six airbags, rear camera and sensors, brake-by-wire tech, rear disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system and auto headlights. There’s rain sensing wipers, electronic parking brake and driver drowsiness detection system.

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One – Features, safety kit

Most of the features listed above for BE 6e are common for XEV 9e. There are only a few differences in the equipment and safety package. For example, an electronic parking brake is not available with the Pack One base variant of XEV 9e. Other missing items include 5G connectivity, push button start/stop and pre-installed OTT, news, social media and shopping apps.

Mahindra BE 6e Pack One, XEV 9e Pack One – Powertrain

Both models share the same powertrain. The 59-kWh battery pack connects to an electric motor that generates 231 hp and 380 Nm. Both SUVs have a range of 542 km (MIDC). Other features common to both SUVs include virtual engine sounds, single-pedal drive, variable ratio power steering and drive modes of Range, Everyday and Race. BE 6e Pack One base variant gets Boost function with the Race drive mode. It also has low rolling resistance tyres.

Mahindra BE 6e Pack One, XEV 9e Pack One – Desirable features

Base variants of BE 6e and XEV 9e miss out on safety features such as 7-airbags, ADAS Level 2, blind spot monitoring, a 360° camera and self-parking function. Other items missing include a panoramic sunroof with integrated ambient lighting and a premium 1,400W, 16-speaker sound system by Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos. BE 6e and XEV 9e base variants also do not have a head-up display with augmented reality. To access these features, users will need to choose the higher variants of BE 6e and XEV 9e.

BE 6e Pack One and XEV 9e Pack One base variants are available at Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh. However, users will need to pay an additional amount for the charger and any installation required. Users will be able to choose from a 7.2 kW and a 11 kW charger.