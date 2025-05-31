Mahindra BE Rall-E Spied Testing Again – More Rugged BE 6 SUV

HomeCar NewsMahindra BE Rall-E Spied Testing Again - More Rugged BE 6 SUV

Akshay Kulkarni
Mahindra BE Rall-E Spied Testing
It has been almost a year since the Mahindra BE Rall-E test mules have been spotted in India. Showed as a concept vehicle in February 2023 on the stage with Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Disha Patani, Mahindra BE Rall-E is likely to launch in the country with almost the same design as its concept. Let’s take a closer look.

BE 6 has already emerged as the sportiest and the wildest mainstream electric SUV ever launched in India. But what’s wilder than an already wild BE 6, is BE Rall-E, which is a more rugged and off-road-y version. It was showcased as a concept in February 2023 and it has been spied testing multiple times, hinting at a possible launch.

Mahindra BE Rall-E Spied Testing
What we see, we like. That’s because it is not just a cosmetic nip-and-tuck job, but is a lot more comprehensive than that. BE Rall-E gets its own identity with a new fascia and single-piece LED eyebrow-like DRLs. Below these DRLs, we have circular LED projector headlights and what looks like a real bash plate, instead of a faux skid plate.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept Luggage Rack
Fortifying its off-road-y appearance, we have better approach angle and higher ground clearance on BE Rall-E than BE 6. Wheels on BE Rall-E are steelies which look like they could be 17-inchers and are wrapped with all-terrain tyres. The main unmistakable design distinction with BE Rall-E is the sturdy-looking roof-carrier that grabs a lot of attention as it screams lifestyle.

Upcoming Cars Around Auto Expo 2025 - Mahindra BE.Rall-E
These spy shots also show Mahindra BE Rall-E’s rear for the first time, which has different LED tail lights than BE 6. These LED signature mimics the eyebrow-like LED DRLs seen on the front, which is similar to what concept version had. As BE Rall-E is based on BE 6, it shares the same charging port which is located on rear left quarter panel.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept
Will it get dual-motor AWD config?

On the inside, BE Rall-E might carry forward the same interior as BE 6 and that is likely to be the case with its powertrains. But because Mahindra BE Rall-E is an off-road-y version, we hope it gets a dual-motor AWD setup that INGLO platform supports. So, more power and torque than already bonkers BE 6 is a possibility.

Mahindra Rall-E Electric SUV Concept Global Debut. From L-R; Pratap Bose, R Velusamy, Rajesh Jejurikar, Anish Shah, Vicky Kaushal, Anand Mahindra, Veejay Nakra
When Mahindra BE Rall-E will launch, is not yet known. The company is yet to launch XUV3XO EV (XUV400 facelift), XEV 7e (electrified XUV700) and other vehicles. The company had put BE Rall-E in ‘Products’ section on their website and not ‘Concept’ section, suggesting that it could be in the pipeline.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept
