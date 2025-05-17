Mahindra Bold Edition Debuts With Bolero and Bolero Neo

Where textbook ladder-frame rugged SUVs are concerned, Mahindra Auto is the unequivocal brand in the Indian market. Mahindra is India’s default (textbook) SUV manufacturer and in the sub 4m space, the company operates Bolero and Bolero Neo. Now, both these SUVs get what Mahindra calls, Bold Edition. Let’s take a look at what Bold Edition has to offer.

Mahindra Bold Edition Debuts

Bolero is the oldest serving nameplate for Mahindra and has cranked up consistent numbers, where sales are concerned. Both Bolero and Bolero Neo operate in the sub 4m SUV space and are aimed to offer a rugged and dependable driving experience for intended buyers. Virtually, they don’t have any real rivals in the Indian market and enjoy quite a niche.

Bold Edition from Mahindra is a culmination of exterior and interior accessories that are purely cosmetic in its nature, rather than a mechanical add-on. The accessory package Mahindra has gathered for Bolero and Bolero Neo to establish a stylish appearance over their standard counterparts.

The standard Bolero Bold Edition gets a tagline in Hindi that reads “Bemisal jazbe ki shaan Bold ki nayi pehchaan”. With the Bold Edition, Bolero gets a stylish new appeal as it gets Dark Chrome themed exteriors and Premium Black interiors. There’s also a Sporty Black front bumper that adds a bit of aggression.

Bolero Neo Bold Edition, on the other hand, gets a tagline in English that reads “Born Bold, built unstoppable”. Like standard Bolero, Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition gets Dark Chrome themed exteriors and Premium Black interiors. Roof rails and a rear-view camera are notable additions that only Bolero Neo Bold Edition gets.

What are the add-ons?

Also, Bolero Neo Bold Edition gets something called a Comfort Kit that seems to increase comfort quotient for occupants. Neck pillows and other accessories might be a part of this package. Mahindra is yet to announce a price tag for both these packages. One might speculate that Bold Edition package for Bolero Neo is likely to cost significantly more than Bolero’s.

Other than that, both Bolero and Bolero remain identical to their standard counterparts mechanically. Bolero is powered by the 1.5L 3-cylinder mHawk75 Turbo Diesel engine. It develops 75 bhp and 210 Nm, while the Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5L 3-cylinder mHawk100 Turbo Diesel engine capable of 100 bhp and 260 Nm.