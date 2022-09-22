Mahindra Bolero, Bolero NEO Prices Sep 2022 – Up To Rs 22k Hike

Both 2022 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo get the same 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo diesel engine albeit in a different tune

Mahindra may be pushing towards EVs with its upcoming BE and XUV range of electric SUVs. But the brand also takes trips back in time every now and then. We say back in time because Bolero has been on sale for a very long time and is well received even today. Especially in rural markets.

Bolero is so familiar in India that Mahindra has kept the OG Bolero pretty much identical ever since its inception. It was accompanied by Bolero Neo recently which is a rebadged TUV300. Mahindra will soon launch Bolero NEO Plus, which is essentially a TUV300 Plus with the 2.2L diesel engine from a Scorpio.

2022 Mahindra Bolero & Bolero Neo Price Hike

Mahindra has announced a price hike. In the earlier post, we discussed the new prices of Thar and XUV700. In this post, we will take a look at the updated prices of Bolero and Bolero NEO.

Before going into a price hike, let’s see the variants that Bolero and Bolero Neo come with. OG Bolero is offered in three trims namely B4, B6 and B6 (O). While Bolero Neo is offered in N4, N8, N10 and lastly, N10 (O). 2022 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo price hike are only limited to certain trims with both models.

With OG Bolero, Mahindra has only hiked the prices of B4 and B6 (O) trims by Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 22,000 (both prices ex-sh). However, mid-spec B6 trim doesn’t get any hike. Same goes with Bolero Neo too. Mahindra has hiked Rs. 19,000 for base N4 trim and Rs. 21,000 for N10 and N10 (O) trims (both prices ex-sh). While N8 trim doesn’t get any price hike.

In effect, OG Bolero prices now start from Rs. 9.53 lakh for B4 trim and go till Rs. 10.48 lakh for B6 (O) trim (both prices ex-sh). When it comes to Bolero Neo, it now starts at Rs. 9.48 lakh for N4 and goes till Rs. 11.99 lakh for N10 (O) trim (both prices ex-sh).

New Launches

Mahindra aims to become an EV leader in India, where Tata Motors already has a strong foothold. With stalwarts like Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max, Tata is leading EV sales charts. But Mahindra is set to counter Tata Motors with XUV400 EV which was recently unveiled and set to be launched in Jan 2023.

We had gotten our hands on Bolero Neo Plus type approval certificate a few months ago that is also likely to launch sometime in 2023 or even before that. Lastly, we have a logo transition exercise by Mahindra. Most vehicles have already transitioned to new Twin Peaks logo except for XUV300. With launch likely any day now, XUV300 new model will also get a more powerful TGDi engine on top-spec trims.