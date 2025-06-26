Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up 1.9 CNG Launch Price Rs 11.19 Lakh

A leader in the SCV (Small Commercial Segment) and pickup truck segments, Mahindra & Mahindra, has just launched a new version of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up. Called the Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG, this pickup truck sets a new benchmark in SCV segment as it offers more range and more payload capacity than rivals. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up 1.9 CNG

Known for their Bolero Pik-Up and Bolero Maxx Pik-Up range of pickup trucks, Mahindra is strategically expanding their portfolio. Their latest launch comes in the form of a new CNG version of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up. Priced at Rs 11.19 lakh (Ex-sh), Bolero Maxx Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG promises a lot for prospective buyers.

For starters, this new HD (Heavy Duty) variant falls in the Bolero Maxx Pik-Up lineup and is positioned above the City variants. It comes with a D+2 (Driver + Two occupants) seating configuration and has modern amenities like manual AC, height adjustable driver’s seat and comes with 16-inch wheels and tyres.

The main highlight of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG is what powers this vehicle and how much payload it supports. It is powered by a 2.5L Turbo engine which is also bi-fuel capable, combusting CNG fuel. Unlike the rivals CNG SCVs with naturally aspirated engines, Turbo engines here will offer better drivability.

Turbocharged engine for better drivability

Peak power is around 82 bhp and peak torque is 220 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Feeding this engine is a dual-cylinder implementation, which is rated at 180L combined. Mahindra promises a 400 km range with one refill of CNG on this vehicle, which should be enough for intracity and even intercity operations.

1.9 in the name, suggests this vehicle’s payload capacity, which is pegged at 1.85 tonnes (1,850 kg). This load bed measures 3,050 mm in length and offers versatility for buyers to carry cargo of varied sizes and weight. Within the SCV segment, Maxx Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG has the highest load carrying capacity, which will be its key USP.

Another key USP is its driveability, unlocked by a turbocharged engine. Mahindra is also offering ease of ownership with this vehicle. Some of the notable elements of Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG are iMAXX telematics solutions with real-time vehicle insights, robustness, toughness, reliability, low ownership costs and more.