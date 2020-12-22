Mahindra Bolero Modified By Owner – Gets Off Road Updates, Touchscreen

BS6 compliant Mahindra Bolero is currently offered at a price bracket of Rs 7.64 lakh and Rs 9.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Bolero has been one of the most popular utility vehicles in India. A reason for this is its extreme affordability which makes it accessible to a large consumer base across urban as well as rural areas of the country. It is also one of the oldest UV’s still in production in India.

Bolero is also a popular vehicle when it comes to aftermarket modifications. Over the years, we have come across many eye-catching examples of modified Boleros. A similar example of a customised Bolero has come across social media recently. Pictures of the same have been posted. Customisation has been carried out by Chandigarh-based shop Revheads.

Modified Exterior

At first glance on this Bolero and one can notice that it is easily a lot more butch and aggressive than the regular model. A host of changes have been made to the MUV’s exterior. For starters, its front end replaces the stock bumper with a new customised one with an inbuilt skid plate. It also gets new fog lamps with an integrated LED DRL ring around it and a couple of tow hooks.

No changes have been made to its headlamp and front grille. On its side profile, it gets customised fenders in order to incorporate the big and chunky customised all-terrain tyres with blacked-out steel rims. This makes the UV look wider from its front profile.

Other notable highlights include Jeep Wrangler styled ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and auxiliary roof marker lights. The latter are similar to what is seen on GMC Hummer.

Another major update is the addition of an aftermarket sidestep which suggests that the chassis of Bolero might be slightly lifted. This means a few inches might be added to its ground clearance which might enhance its off-terrain capabilities. Although, its drivetrain remains stock with power being sent to rear wheels only.

Refurbished Interiors

Modifiers have also customised interiors of this Bolero. This includes a leather wrap on steering wheel and dashboard along with faux wooden inserts around AC vents, steering wheel and some parts of dashboard. It also gets tan leather upholstery in seats and door pads. Another major addition includes an Android infotainment system with a new speaker setup.

Other than this, this modified Bolero gets all four power windows, central locking, 7-D floor mats and roof lining. Revheads have managed to modify the Bolero neatly to give it a modern look yet retaining its basic utilitarian form. Bolero is offered in four trim levels in its BS6 avatar- B2, B4, B6 and B6 (O). It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 75 Bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a manual gearbox.

