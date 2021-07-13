Mahindra Bolero Neo Black Colour N10 Variant Arrives At Dealer – Walkaround

Bolero Neo is essentially a facelift version of TUV300 that was discontinued around a year back

Aiming to give TUV300 a new lease of life, Mahindra will be launching Bolero Neo on July 15. The Bolero name tag could provide a better connect with customers, as the brand has been a bestseller since two decades. As may be recalled, TUV300 was unable to achieve desired sales targets. Continuing with the same name would probably have led to a repeat of the same story.

Mahindra Bolero Neo key updates

Bolero Neo has worked on improving its visual appeal even though it continues using a boxy design. It integrates a range of enhancements such as refreshed front grille, redesigned headlamp cluster, revised front bumper, prominent central air intake and trapezoidal fog lamp housing. Top-spec variants of Bolero Neo will have LED DRLs.

The sub-4-meter SUV has tall pillars, which enhances road presence. In terms of functionally, the SUV will be a lot spacious as compared to its predecessor. At the sides, the SUV gets the signature black strip of Bolero. It runs all the way from the front fender to rear tail lamps. Other key features of Bolero Neo include clamshell bonnet, squared wheel arches, blacked out B and C pillars, an almost flat roofline, integrated spoiler, tailgate-mounted spare wheel and vertically placed tail lamps.

On the inside, Bolero Neo utilizes a dual-tone colour theme. The instrument cluster has also been revised. It is expected that top-spec variants could get a range of features such as new touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, and connectivity tech.

Mahindra Bolero Neo powertrain

Bolero Neo is likely to use the same 1.5 litre diesel motor that was used earlier with TUV300. It is capable of generating 100 hp of max power and 240 Nm of peak torque. Transmission could be a 5-speed manual unit. It is not certain if automatic transmission will be available with Bolero Neo.

In terms of safety, the SUV could get features such as dual airbag, ABS, reverse parking sensor, engine start / stop, engine immobilizer, and seat belt reminder.

Later this year, Mahindra will be launching XUV700, the next-gen version of the once popular XUV500. XUV700 is expected to get a range of class-leading features. It will compete with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

XUV700 will borrow the same engine options as that of new-gen Thar. However, the engines will be tuned to deliver higher power and torque. It will be interesting to see if XUV700 can reclaim the lost glory of XUV500.