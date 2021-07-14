Mahindra Bolero NEO First Look – Interiors, Features, 3rd Row Seats Space

Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 100 hp 1.5 liter mHawk diesel engine – It is priced from Rs 8.48 lakh, ex-sh

2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo, the much awaited facelifted version of the TUV300, has been finally launched. It may be recalled that the TUV300 made its Indian debut in 2015. TUV300 itself was an updated version of Quanto, which was launched in 2012 and discontinued in 2016. Mahindra launched TUV300 Plus in 2019. Both the TUVs failed to receive expected attention in terms of sales.

The TUVs were discontinued in April 2020 with the onset of new BS6 norms coming into effect. Mahindra has now revived the TUV with the Bolero brand name. Apart from a new name, Bolero NEO also gets more refinement both in terms of its exterior and interior designs as well as a new BS6 compliant engine.

Redesigned Front Fascia

Based on the same platform as current gen Scorpio, 2021 Bolero Neo completely redesigned front fascia and bumper. It will sport a six slat grille covered in chrome, new exterior paint job, revised headlamps and horizontally positioned LED DRLs. It will be seen with variant moniker (N4, N8 or N10) on its tail gate and Bolero Neo badging.

It will also get a wider air-dam, new rear spoiler and blackened door handles. Also on offer are new set of alloy wheels fitted under flared wheel arches. It will be positioned on the same ladder on frame chassis as was seen on the TUV300, however, will miss out on roof rails, though this could only be offered as an option on the new Bolero Neo. Take a detailed look of the new Bolero NEO in the video below, credit to Missautologs.

In its cabin, it gets an updated instrument cluster with a touchscreen infotainment system on its top spec variant. Seating is done up in premium beige coloured upholstery, extending to its dashboard and door claddings. Bolero NEO comes as a 7 seater. In the 3rd row it has side facing bench seats for 2 passengers.

Other features include a black steering wheel, climate control and a standard Bluetooth stereo system. Safety equipment include dual front airbags, hill hold assist, seat belt reminder, speed alert system and reverse parking sensors along with ABS and EBD. 3 point seat belts are not on offer for 3rd row passengers.

Bolero NEO BS6 Engine Specs

Mahindra Bolero Neo will be powered by a BS6 compliant version of the same powertrain that was seen on the TUV300. This will be a 1.5 liter mHawk diesel engine offering 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.

Price starts from Rs 8.48 lakh ex-sh for the base N4 variant. N8 variant is priced at Rs 9.48 lakh while N10 variant costs Rs 9.99 lakh. There is also N10(O) variant on offer. But the price of the same is not yet available. All prices are ex-sh.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Bolero brand has witnessed strong loyalty and ruled Indian roads for over two decades now. With this product we have combined the customers’ affinity towards brand Bolero with their modern outlook, persona and aspirations.”