Mahindra Bolero Neo (TUV300 Facelift) Dashboard, Interiors – New Spy Shots

Mahindra Bolero Neo is underpinned by the same ladder-on-frame chassis as the regular Bolero

Mahindra has already teased the upcoming Bolero Neo with a promo uploaded on YouTube. The MUV, which is essentially a facelifted TUV300, has now been spied in detail as it starts arriving at dealerships across India. The latest spy shots are credit to Rushlane Spylane member Vishnu AV.

Test mules of rebranded TUV300 have been spotted on multiple occasions in the past few months. The prototypes had earlier revealed the revised styling although going by the images no major updates can be noticed. It, however, receives a redesigned front fascia and updated interiors.

Exterior Design

Bolero Neo gets a revised front grille with six slats, newly designed smaller headlamps with integrated DRLs and a reworked front bumper. Unfortunately, headlamps have remained halogen units which are a downer. It also receives a wider trapezoidal air dam flanked by a pair of angular fog lamp housings. The side profile is largely similar to its predecessor although it gets a set of new alloy wheels.

At rear, it continues to flaunt the same vertically positioned wraparound taillamps and wheel cover on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. It might, however, get a slightly revised rear bumper. Overall, the facelifted TUV300 carries over the same flat silhouette with upright proportions and tall pillars.

Interior & Expected Features

Inside the cabin, it continues to feature a dual-tone beige and black interior theme with matching upholstery which still features diamond quilting. While the touchscreen display size might not change, it will get an upgraded infotainment system and connectivity features. It gets power window buttons on the centre console, a dual-tone steering wheel and brushed silver accents on dashboard and door pads.

The seats receive traditional diamond pattern upholstery. As usual, 2021 TUV300 facelift is expected to be offered as a 7-seater MUV with two side-facing bench seats behind the second-row seat. We can also expect a handful of additional features on offer especially in the safety department.

Likely Powertrain, Transmission Options

Mahindra Bolero Neo will be powered by the same 1.5-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine although in an updated BS6 form. In its BS6 iteration, it will produce 100 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard with the likely option of a 5-speed AMT.

Despite all cosmetic updates, Bolero Neo is underpinned by the same ladder-on-frame chassis as the outgoing model. Before being taken off the shelves, TUV300 saw massive declines in sales and an update is an absolute need of the hour. Prices of Bolero Neo are expected to start at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Launch is scheduled for 15th July 2021.