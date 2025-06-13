Mahindra Bolero New-Gen Spied – ADAS, Round LED Headlights Like Thar

While retaining its boxy and upright stance, new-gen Mahindra Bolero has a more refined body styling similar to Thar

Mahindra is working on the next-gen Bolero, which has been spotted multiple times on road tests. A major change is the transition from ladder frame to a monocoque multi-energy platform – New Flexible Architecture (NFA). Mahindra will unveil this new platform on 15th August 2025. Latest spy shots of new-gen Bolero provide a glimpse of the potential upgrades. Let’s check out the details.

New-gen Bolero – What’s new?

As compared to the existing model that has trapezoidal headlamps, new-gen Mahindra Bolero gets circular LED headlights. It seems similar to that of Thar and Roxx. Front fascia is now completely upright, something that complements the SUV’s boxy profile. The signature grille has parallel-running slats instead of the angled slats seen with the current model. Other highlights include a chunky bumper and clamshell-style bonnet. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Aaronwins.

With the new-gen Bolero, the safety kit will receive a major update. It will include ADAS, as evidenced by the spy shots. A Level 2 ADAS package is likely, something similar to that offered with the XUV 3XO. ADAS features could include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. The ADAS suite will be available with the top variants of the new-gen Bolero.

In earlier spy shots, the side and rear profile of the new-gen Bolero were also revealed. The boxy silhouette is more pronounced, with a flat roof, largely straight beltline and an upright tailgate. Flared wheel arches seem familiar, although minor variations may be hidden under the camouflage.

Alloy wheels appear to be 17-inch or 18-inch in size. New ORVMs with integrated turn signals can be seen. These appear to have cameras and sensors, as part of the ADAS ecosystem. At the rear, new-gen Bolero continues with the tailgate-mounted spare tyre.

Spruced up interiors

While interiors of the new-gen Mahindra Bolero haven’t been revealed, some significant changes are likely. Top variants could get features like touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, USB charging ports and steering mounted controls. Connectivity features could also be introduced with the top variants.

With the monocoque chassis, new-gen Bolero will ensure smoother rides and reduced NVH levels. Safety kit is likely to be updated with features such as 6-airbags, rearview camera, speed alert system and tyre pressure monitoring system. Overall comfort could be enhanced with features like adjustable headrests and rear centre armrest.

Performance

New-gen Bolero could continue with the existing engine options. Current Bolero utilizes the mHAWK75 diesel engine, generating 75 PS and 210 Nm of torque. Bolero Neo has a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 100 PS and 260 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The NFA monocoque platform to be used for new-gen Bolero supports diesel, petrol, hybrid and fully electric platforms. Along with the new-gen Bolero, the Bolero EV is also expected to be launched in 2026. New-gen Bolero is expected to be offered in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.