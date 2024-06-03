Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up Range 25th Anniversary Offer – Maxx ka Vaada Up To Rs 1.3 Lakh

Mahindra Celebrates 25 Years of Bolero Pik-Ups with Special ‘Maxx ka Vaada’ Offer

Mahindra proudly commemorates 25 years of its iconic Bolero Pik-Up range. Over the past quarter-century, the Bolero Pik-Up has become a symbol of reliability, durability, and rugged performance, earning its place as a trusted partner for businesses, entrepreneurs, and fleet operators across India.

25 Years of Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up Range

To celebrate this significant milestone, Mahindra has launched ‘Maxx ka Vaada’ offer, a limited-time initiative designed to enhance the ownership experience for Maxx Pik-Up customers. This special offer includes comprehensive benefits, such as five years of warranty, five years of free maintenance, five years of roadside assistance, and an assured resale value of Rs 5 lakh after five years. These benefits underscore Mahindra’s commitment to providing long-term value and peace of mind to its customers.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, we take pride in contributing to India’s economic growth by developing customer-centric products that embody our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Bolero Pik-Up range has epitomised reliability and durability for 25 years, earning the trust of customers nationwide.

The ‘Maxx ka Vaada’ offer reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value and support, showcasing Mahindra’s dedication to setting new standards of excellence within the pick-up segment. This celebration is not just about past achievements but also about our commitment to exceeding customer expectations in the future.” The ‘Maxx ka Vaada’ offer, available for a limited time, includes:

– 5 Years of Warranty

– 5 Years of Free Maintenance

– 5 Years of Roadside Assistance

– Assured Resale Value of Rs 5 Lakh after 5 Years

Customers opting for the ‘Maxx ka Vaada’ offer will enjoy overall benefits worth up to Rs 1.3 lakh over the vehicle’s lifetime, ensuring unparalleled value and support. However, it is important to note that this offer does not include the Bolero Pik-Up 4×4 and Bolero Camper variants.

Mahindra Bolero Pik Up Range

The lineup features the Maxx Pik-Up City, ideal for urban logistics with its compact design and efficiency; the Maxx Pik-Up HD, built for heavy-duty tasks with enhanced load capacity and durability; the versatile Bolero Pik-Up, known for its rugged performance and reliability; and the Bolero Camper, offering additional comfort and utility with its dual-cabin setup, perfect for both business and leisure purposes.