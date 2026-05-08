Mahindra Bolero Price Hike May 2026 Up To Rs 26k – Classic, Neo, Neo Plus

Mahindra Auto is the only car manufacturer in the country sticking to traditional ladder-frame SUVs in the sub 4m B Segment and 4.2m to 4.5m C Segment SUV space. One of the popular offerings with this ethos is Bolero lineup, spawning across three models. These include Bolero Classic, Bolero Neo and Bolero Neo Plus.

For the month of May 2026, all three of these Bolero models have been subjected to a price hike. New prices will come into effect immediately and the price hike goes till Rs 26,500. Price hike differs with model and its respective variant. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra Bolero Price Hike

India’s renowned SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, has just hiked the prices of Bolero Classic, Bolero Neo and Bolero Neo Plus for the month of May 2026. These SUVs have gotten dearer by up to Rs 26,500 in terms of their Ex-sh prices. The maximum price hike of Rs 26,500 is with the most affordable Bolero Classic.

Currently, Mahindra Bolero Classic is offered in four variants – B4, B6, B6 (O) and B8. The base B4 variant has received a price hike of Rs 500, so the base Ex-sh price is not really affected at Rs 7.99 lakh. B6 variant has received a price hike of Rs 25,500, while it is the B6 (O) variant with the highest price hike of Rs 26,500.

The top-spec B8 variant has received a relatively lower price hike of Rs 21,500, thus taking the max ceiling of Bolero Classic prices to Rs 9.90 lakh (Ex-sh). All four variants of Bolero Classic come with just one engine option, which is the 1.5L Diesel mHAWK 75 and a sole 5-speed manual gearbox option.

Neo & Neo Plus Price Hikes

Currently, Mahindra Bolero Neo is offered in five variants – N4, N8, N10 (R), N11 and N10 (O). With Bolero Neo, Mahindra has hiked the prices by up to Rs 15,500 and this highest hike is bestowed on the base N4 variant. Going up the ladder, N8 gets Rs 5,000 price hike, while it is Rs 5000 with the other three. Neo gets the mHAWK 100 1.5L Diesel engine and a sole 5-speed manual gearbox option.

The range-topping Bolero model, Neo Plus, has been bestowed by a price hike of up to Rs 9,500. Bolero Neo Plus is offered in two variants – P4 and P10. Base P4 gets the higher Rs 9,500 price hike, while top-spec P10 gets Rs 4,500 price hike. Unlike the other two Boleros, Bolero Neo Plus gets a larger 2.2L Diesel engine seen with the same tune as Scorpio Classic.