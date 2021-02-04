Mahindra Car Price Hike Feb 2021 – Scorpio, Bolero, XUV300, KUV100, Marazzo, XUV500

Price increase in cost of cars is a regular phenomenon which happens almost every year with the change in calendar year

2021 has been no different and majority of the OEMs have increased the Ex-showroom prices of most of their models. In January’21, Mahindra had increased the pricing of its Thar and now it has increased the pricing of rest of its portfolio.

Only model which has been unaffected from the price hike is the Alturas, which hasn’t been witnessing strong sales since quite a while now. Here is a model-wise break-up of the price hikes.

Scorpio, XUV500, KUV100 register flat price increase

The current generation Scorpio was available between INR 12.42 lakhs and 16.27 lakhs. However, going ahead, all variants of the Scorpio will become expensive by INR 26,000 and the pricing will now start from 12.68 lakhs instead.

The XUV 500, was earlier available from INR 13.58 lakhs however, post the price hike its starting price has gone up to INR 13.83 lakhs. All variants of XUV 500 have witnessed a flat price hike of INR 25K.

Both, XUV500 and Scorpio shall be getting their new generation versions later this year. Unveil of the 2021 XUV500 is expected to take place around March-April’21, followed by a launch. Scorpio too shall get its 3rd generation version sometime in H’2 21. Both the generation changes will certainly bring along a price hike, justifying the new feature additions in the respective models.

KUV100 NXT which is available in 4 trim levels, K2, K4, K6 and K8, has also witnessed a flat price increase of INR 20,000 across its entire line-up. The starting price earlier stood at INR 5.67 lakhs and now has gone up to INR 5.87 lakhs.

XUV300 gets dearer by upto 65K

Mahindra has maintained the entry-level (base model – W4) prices of the petrol and diesel XUV300 constant. Starting with the W6 model, most of the trims of the XUV 300 have witnessed a price hike. The amount varies from INR 10K to 65K (highest for the W8(O) Diesel AMT version). Recently, Mahindra had done a minor rejig in XUV 300’s line-up and had introduced a new trim – the XUV 300 W6 Petrol AMT.

Bolero and Marazzo also register Price Hike

Mahindra’s best selling model, the Bolero, which has entered into its 21st year of production, has also witnessed a price hike. Depending upon the variant, price hike has been between INR 14K and INR 23K.

Mahindra’s Marazzo which was initially launched with an introductory price tag of INR 9.9 lakhs (BS4 era) will now cost INR 11.64 lakhs for the base variant. The price hike for the Marazzo has been between INR 21K and INR 39K, varying from trim-to-trim. Mahindra states that the overall price hike has been due to rise in manufacturing costs of all the models.